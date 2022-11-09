All Idunn Apple locations in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok

The Idunn Apples in God of War Ragnarok increase Kratos’ maximum health bar, making him a more formidable opponent to fight against. You’ll need to find these items to take on the toughest battles in the game, but tracking them down can be difficult. You can find them throughout the nine realms, including Alfheim. This guide covers all Idunn Apple locations in Alfheim and how to get them in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Idunn Apples in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok

The Idunn Apples are tucked away inside the Nornir Chests, which are small puzzles you will need to find and unlock as you explore the game. Some of them could be blocked, and you’ll need to return to this area after you’ve progressed far enough in the main story.

Related: All Horns of Blood Mead locations in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok

Idunn Apples in The Tower of Light

You can find an Idunn Apple while exploring the Tower of Light. You can find it immediately to the right of a bridge you need to cross. You will need to hit the three chimes quickly to unlock the chest. One of these chimes will be blocked by Soundstone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn Apple in The Strond

A Nornir Chest is close to where you enter the Temple of Light. Unfortunately, you will not be able to access it until you reach a particular story point and unlock a particular tool. You will then use that tool to break through the rock to the left of the Nornir Chest and find the last seal. After you’ve done then, connect the tool to each of the runes, and cause them to explode simultaneously, unlocking the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Idunn Apple the Forbidden Sands

There will be an Idunn Apple for you to find in The Forbidden Desert. This location is only accessible after you progress through the Vanaheim region of the game and complete the story there. After you upgrade your chisel, you can unlock The Forbidden Desert, and the Nornir Chest will be in the southwest part of the region.