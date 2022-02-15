All Ignea Token rewards in Lost Ark

You can receive a variety of rewards for participating in numerous pieces of content in Lost Ark. The more you play the game, the more areas you can unlock and increase your character’s overall gear score, granting you access to the more challenging dungeons and raids. In addition, while you explore the many regions in Lost Ark, you have the chance to unlock Ignea Tokens by completing Adventurer’s Tome pages, which require a lot of time. Each Ignea Token grants you a unique reward. In this guide, we cover all Igena Token rewards in Lost Ark.

The Ignea Tokens you receive for completing an Adventurer’s Tome page unlock a specific reward, and they unlock in a particular order giving you a linear unlock process. These are all Ignea Token rewards you can receive in Lost Ark, and the order they will become available to you.

White Scarab Mount

Mokoko’s Skillet (weapon)

Luminous Energy emote

Superior Vitality Potion

Purify rune

Zinnervale Card

Superior Stat Increase Potion

Greater Skill Point potion

Bifrost Key

Delain Armen Card

Arkesia Pilgrim Title

Ignea structure

Golden Terpion Mount

Kandaria background

Purify rune

There are several mounts and in-game stat changes you can receive for your Ingea Tokens. One of the more significant rewards you’ll receive is another Bifrost Key, allowing you to add another customized fast-travel point to your menu. We highly recommend working your way through your Adventurer’s Tome, but make sure to complete the main story before focusing on it too much.