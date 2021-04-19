All increased Pokémon spawns, event raids, and egg hatches in Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week

The Sustainability Week event in Pokémon Go is a celebration of keeping our planet clean, from April 20 to 25. During the event, players have the chance to submit any cleaning they do in their community on social media, using the hashtag #SustainableWithNiantic, and tagging @NanticLabs on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. These unlock rewards become available on April 25 from 10 AM to 8 PM in your local time zone. Throughout the event, specific Pokémon will be spawning more often in the wild, appearing in one and three-star raids, and certain Pokémon will be hatching from five-kilometer eggs.

Here’s the full breakdown of all those event-exclusive spawns, including the latest new Pokémon to appear in Pokémon Go, Binacle.

All Sustainability Week Pokémon

All Pokémon increased spawns

These are all of the Pokémon that you can expect to encounter much more in the wild during the Sustainability Week event.

Binacle

Drilbur

Ferroseed

Grimer

Phanpy

Seedot

Seel

Sunkern

Trubbish

All five-kilometer Pokémon egg hatches

These are all of the Pokémon that have a chance of hatching from any five-kilometer egg you incubate during Sustainability Week. The egg you’re attempting to hatch needs to have dropped from a Pokéstop or Gym while the Sustainability Week event is live.

Budew

Cherubi

Diglett

Drilbur

Finneon

Goldeen

Tangela

All event raid Pokémon

These Pokémon have an increased chance of showing up as a one or three-star raid encounter during Sustainability Week.