All Ironworks Hand vendor locations in Final Fantasy XIV Online – A Nocturne for Heroes 2021

For the A Nocturne for Heroes limited-time event in Final Fantasy XIV Online, you’ll be completing various quests and have the chance to earn several rewards from the Final Fantasy XV game. For those looking to farm the Like Clockwork FATE in Central Thanalan, you’ll be earning several Unidentified Magitek. You have to turn these items in to the Ironworks Hand vendors. You can find them in all of the capital cities in Final Fantasy XIV Online.

You can find one pretty close at Black Brush Station in Central Thanalan at coordinates (X:9.4, Y:8.7).

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find another Ironworks Hand event vendor in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks, at the Airship Landing at coordinates (X:11.1, Y:12.9)

Screenshot by Gamepur

A third Ironworks Hand event vendor can be found at Old Gridana, close to The Whistling Miller, at coordinates (X:9.4, Y:8.7)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth and final Ironworks Hand event vendor can be found at Ul’dah, Steps of Thal, close to the Pearl Lane at coordinates (X:13.5, Y:9.3)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Despite the different locations, each of the vendors should contain the same items as the others. You can visit them during the A Nocturne for Heroes 2021 event, from September 13 to October 18. These are all of the items on the Ironwork Hand vendors.