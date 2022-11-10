The Amulet of Yggdrasil is a rare item you can acquire in God of War Ragnarok. You will receive it upon defeating Nidhogg and freeing Freya from the curse that Odin gave her. The Jewel of Yggdrasil is a powerful item that can provide multiple passive buffs to Kratos throughout his journey, but many of the slots are locked. You will need to seek out and find the Jewels of Yggdrasil to unlock them. This guide covers all Jewel of Yggdrasil locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Jewels of Yggdrasil in God of War Ragnarok

Two of the jewels will appear as you progress through the story. These are the only two you cannot miss, which makes your job much easier to track them down. However, not all of them are available throughout the story, and there will be some you need to find during your travels.

These are all the Jewels of Yggdrasil you can find by playing through the story.

Frost Phantom in Midgard, during The Word of Fate main story

Ogre in Svartalfehim, during Forging Destiny main story

After you’ve locked those, it’s time to explore the beaten path and track down the others.

Jewel of Yggdrasil in Alfheim

There will be a Legendary Chest where you can find a Jewel of Yggdrasil inside the Elven Sanctum. You will receive this quest after you free Freya from her curse, and the pair of Elves in Freyr’s camp request you to go to the Abandoned Sands to retrieve the journal from the library. Inside the library is a chest with a jewel inside it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jewels of Yggdrasil in Vanaheim

While exploring the wilds of Vanaheim on the River Delta, make your way to Noatun’s Garden on the east side. When you arrive, go to the north, and a blocked door will prevent you from reaching a legendary chest. You will need to travel upriver and then take two lefts to find a boat dock at the center of the river, which will lead you to the bridge overlooking this location, and you can destroy the red vines preventing you from opening the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is the second jewel of Yggdrasil in this region, but it appears in The Crater. You can unlock this area after you return to Vanaheim and rescue Freyr from the Asgardians. Once you do this, complete Scent of Survival, unlocking this new region. You must travel to the southern area, the Jungle. You need to open up the dam in the Return of the River quest and then ride a boat to the other side to defeat the ogres. Upon beating the ogres, there is a location where you can jump across the water gap to reach your original starting area, but you’re higher up now. Continue along this pathway, leading you to a drake’s den. Go down the hole of the den, and the legendary chest with the Jewel will be there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jewel of Yggdrasil in Svartalfehim

There is a second Jewel of Yggdrasil in Svartalfheim. However, unlike being connected to a boss, it’s available inside a legendary chest. You can find it while exploring Alberich Island, in the northern area of the Bay of Bounty. Once there, throw your spear into the gust of air out of the wood, and jump up. You’ll need to bypass a gate puzzle to make it to the other side, but the legendary chest at this location will contain the next Jewel.

Jewel of Yggdrasil in Midgard

There will be a Jewel of Yggdrasil inside a Legendary Chest at Midgard. You can find it while going over to the Oarsmen statue on the northeast side of the map. First, you will need to cut through the Helraiders and the Stalker at this location, making your way to the statue’s base. Once there, pull on the chains, and you will reveal a second staircase to the right of you, with the Jewel awaiting you.