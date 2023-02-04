All Kingambit weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Kingambit is the new samurai-based Pokémon introduced in Scarlet and Violet. Its intimidating looks make the Pokémon appear opposing, often frightening novice players who may not know Kingambit’s weaknesses. While a Kingambit with the right stats and moves can be a total beast in the corrext hands, the Pokémon also has some glaring weaknesses that players can take advantage of in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is Kingambit weak against in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screenshot via Gamepur

Kingambit is the final evolved form of Pawniard, evolving from a Bisharp after defeating three Bisharp that hold a Leader’s Crest item. Bisharps can be found in North Province Area Two, and Leader’s Crest are found in the possession of Bisharp that spawn among a group of Pawniard. Whereas Pawniard and Bisharp are named after Pawns and Bishops on a chess board, Kingambit is meant to be the king and has the highest stats of any Pokémon in the Pawniard line. Kingambit excels at high attack and defense stats but has low speed and special attacks.

Kingambit is a dark and steel-type Pokémon, meaning it is immune to poison and psychic attacks. However, it is weak against ground, fire, and fighting-type moves. Fighting attacks is Kingambit’s biggest Achilles’ heel, as the Pokémon has a 4x weakness against fighting. Even though Kingambit has decent physical defense, it’s easy to knock out a Kingambit with one good physical fighting attack like Low Sweep. If you’re facing a particularly powerful Kingambit, usual special-attack moves like Aura Sphere, Focus Blast, or Secret Sword.

If you don’t have any fighting-type moves in your party, your best bet is to use powerful ground or fire-type attacks. Earthquake and Flamethrower are strong moves that will do a lot of damage to Kingambit. Kingambit can learn Swords Dance and knows a lot of physical attacks, so send in a Pokémon with good defensive stats to tank a lot of Kingambit’s best moves.