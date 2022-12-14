How to craft TM 039 Low Sweep in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are various unique moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Low Sweep is one such move that you can teach your Pokémons with the help of a TM. It’s fighting-type TM, meaning fighting Pokémons can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon attacks the enemy with a low sweeping kick, lowering their health and Speed stat. The move has 65 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 20 PP, making it a great option in different situations. To craft TM 039 Low Sweep, you need to find its materials and here is how you can do that.

TM 039 Low Sweep crafting material and how to get them

To craft TM 039 Low Sweep in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need the following materials:

x3,000 League Points

x3 Croagunk Poison

x3 Mankey Fur

To get League Points, you have various methods, one of which is the quickest. This method requires you to go to a Pokémon Centre and interact with a TM machine to exchange the unneeded materials for League Points. You can do that at any Pokémon Centre in the world. The other methods to get League Points are defeating Team Star and Tera Pokémons or raiding Tera Dens.

To get Croagunk Poison and Mankey Fur, you must find these Pokémons. When you find them, send your Pokémon to defeat them. After they defeat them, you will get the materials from them. You can also battle them and make them faint or capture them to get the materials.

How to craft TM 039 Low Sweep step–by–step

Once you have all the materials you need, follow the steps below to craft TM 039 Low Sweep in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.