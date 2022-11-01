All leaked Wintertide Cosmetic Collection skins in Apex Legends

If there’s a live game, something is bound to leak. While Respawn has yet to announce any upcoming holiday-themed Collection Event for Apex Legends, the name “Wintertide” is already being passed around. As with any Apex event, particularly Collections, there’s a whole bunch of skins poised to make their debut.

Apex Legends content creator KralRindo got their hands on part of the code that let them peruse all the Wintertide cosmetics ahead of any official reveal. We’ve collected the whole lot here for you to check out, and there are some really great new additions and recolors in the mix. Wraith gets some special attention, as the void-walking Legend has a Prestige skin up for grabs. That costume is associated with a brutal new finisher involving some electric whips.

While Respawn hasn’t said anything about Wintertide itself, KralRindo claims that the Collection Event will kick off on December 6. In the meantime, there’s plenty to enjoy with Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse. New Legend Catalyst has a set of powers that could really shake up the game’s scanning meta, and she has plenty of sweet skins of her own too.

All leaked Epic Skins in Apex Legends Wintertide

Horizon – Below Zero

Screenshot via KralRindo YouTube

Mad Maggie – Tundra Thunder

Screenshot via KralRindo YouTube

Mirage – Frostwalker

Screenshot via KralRindo YouTube

Wraith – Stay Frosty

Screenshot via KralRindo YouTube

All leaked Legendary Skins in Apex Legends Wintertide

Bangalore – The Night Queen

Image via @kralrindo

Bloodhound – Bone Chill (Recolor)

Image via @kralrindo

Crypto – Elf Made

Image via @kralrindo

Fuse – Father Fitzmas (Recolor)

Image via @kralrindo

Gibraltar – Frozen Magma

Image via @kralrindo

Gibraltar – Pandamonium (Recolor)

Image via @kralrindo

Lifeline – Angel of Death (Recolor)

Image via @kralrindo

Loba – Hell Bent (Recolor)

Image via @kralrindo

Mirage – Red Alert (Recolor)

Image via @kralrindo

Newcastle – Mane Event

Image via @kralrindo

Octane – Run the Streets (Recolor)

Image via @kralrindo

Rampart – Crimson Fixer (Recolor)

All leaked Prestige Skins in Apex Legends Wintertide

Wraith – Voidshifter