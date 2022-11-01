Wraith gets a brutal new finisher and mythic skin in Apex Legends’ Wintertide Cosmetic Collection leak

Apex Legends’ latest season might have just started, but some fans are already looking ahead to what’s next for the popular battle royale shooter. We’ve already seen a holiday-themed collection event in the game’s past, and it looks like we’re due for another this winter.

With every Collection event comes a new batch of cosmetics to, well, collect, and we’ve already gotten a look at least one. Apex Legends content creator @kralrindo shared a new Mythic skin and finisher for Wraith on Twitter. The finisher, dubbed Whiplash, sees her latching onto the enemy with lightning whips, raising them into the air, shocking them, and then slamming them down into the ground. It’s a pretty brutal move, and it apparently only works if you have the Tier 3 Voidshifter skin equipped. That’s the one we see in the video clip, of course, and it suits Wraith up in gold, silver, and blue armor that looks like something out of Destiny.

Wraith mythic skin and finisher pic.twitter.com/tZrk4ENg6T — KralRindo (@kralrindo) November 1, 2022

Apex Legends’ next Collection event is said to be called Wintertide. We don’t what dates the event will run, especially since developer Respawn hasn’t officially announced it yet, but for reference, the Holiday Bash Collection event ran from December 1, 2020, through January 4, 2021. That’s actually the only winter holiday-themed event the game has held thus far, though we’ve also seen celebrations for Halloween. @kralrindo claims that Wintertide will begin on December 6, but we do still need to wait for official word.

Anyone currently playing Apex Legends already has plenty of content to dig through with the arrival of Season 15: Eclipse anyway. There don’t seem to be any character balance changes this season, but there are plenty of weapon buffs and nerfs. The game’s rotation of Gold weapons has also changed.

As with any season, the highlight for many players is a new Legend. This time we have Catalyst, whose abilities focus on barricading doors and avoiding detection. In this way, Catalyst is a perfect answer to the scanning meta in Apex Legends.