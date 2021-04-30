All Legend buffs, nerfs and changes for Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

Thought you knew all the best Legends and how to combat everyone? Think again. Season 9: Legacy is here to shake up the Apex Legends meta. With some of the most drastic ability changes we have seen in a while; Season 9 isn’t playing around. There is no use lollygagging here, let’s dive right into it.

All Legend ability changes

10 Legends are seeing changes this season. Some are more minor changes, while a few Legends, such as Lifeline and Loba are seeing major reworks. And Horizon is facing a major nerf, sorry Horizon mains.

Lifeline

Passive: Combat Revive [Nerf ↓] Revive Shield has been removed [Buff ↑] Can now revive both teammates at the same time [Buff ↑] Added ability to cancel a revive so a downed player can move or defend themself

Tactical: D.O.C. Heal Drone [Buff ↑] Drone now heals at a rate of 8 HP per second (formerly 5 HP) [Buff ↑] Deployment speed is quickened to 2/3 of what it used to be

Ultimate: Care Package [Buff ↑] Cooldown is now only 5 minutes (formerly 6 minutes) [Buff ↑] If possible, Care package now guarantees an upgrade for one of your team members based on their current gear and kits. This includes the four base gears (Helmet, Body Shield, Knockdown Shield and Backpack) as well as weapon attachments

Perk: Low Profile [Removal]Low Profile has been removed from Lifeline



Octane

Tactical: Stim [Buff ↑] Cooldown is now only 1 second (formerly 4 seconds) [Nerf ↓] Now costs 20 HP to use (formerly 12 HP)

Ultimate: Jump Pad [Nerf ↓] Bullet spread increased if shooting during the horizontal Jump Pad trajectory



Loba

Tactical: Burglar’s Best Friend [Buff ↑] Loba can run and slide at full speed while aiming her bracelet [Buff ↑] Loba can run and slide at full speed while bracelet is in the air [Buff ↑] Loba will still move at full speed after teleporting [Fix] Bracelet will no longer have a high chance of failure

Ultimate: Black Market Boutique [Nerf ↓] Cooldown is now 120 second (formerly 90 seconds)



Horizon

Tactical: Gravity Lift [Nerf ↓] Gravity Lift speed is now 30% slower [Nerf ↓] Strafe speed in/on Gravity Lift has been reduced [Nerf ↓] Time players can spend at the top of a Gravity Lift has been reduced to 2 seconds [Nerf ↓] Cooldown is now 20 seconds (formerly 15 seconds) [Nerf ↓] Can now be destroyed by Wattson’s Interception Pylon

Ultimate: Black Hole [Nerf ↓] Can now be destroyed by Wattson’s Interception Pylon



Fuse

Tactical: Knuckle Cluster [Buff ↑] Fuse now has two Knuckle Cluster charges instead of one [Buff ↑] Cooldown is now 20 seconds (formerly 25 seconds)



Bangalore

Tactical: Smoke Launcher [Change ↔] The smoke from her smoke grenades is now thicker



Bloodhound

Tactical: Eye of the Allfather [Nerf ↓] Bloodhound will no longer get assists if their Eye of the Allfather ability is the only thing of theirs that hit a killed enemy



Crypto

Tactical: Surveillance Drone [Buff ↑] Drone can now scan and open Care Packages [Nerf ↓] Drone can no longer hijack an in-use Respawn Beacon



Wattson

Ultimate: Interception Pylon [Buff ↑] Now works against Horizon’s abilities

Perk: Low Profile [Removal]Low Profile has been removed from Wattson



Wraith