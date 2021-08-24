All Legend skin Recolors from the Legend Recolor Store in Apex Legends
The Legend Recolor Store has a lot to offer.
Some of the most sought-after skins in Apex Legends are the Legendary Store Exclusive recolor variants. Normally, you can only get these when they come into temporary rotation in one of two slots in the store. That changed with the temporary Legend Recolor Store. Many new and returning Legend recolors came to the store over the course of a few weeks. Let’s take a look at everything the Legend Recolor Store brought or brought back to Apex Legends.
All Store Exclusive Recolors
All of the skins require having the Legendary skin they are a variant of, and cost 10,500 Legend tokens or 1,800 Apex Coins (except for Phasewalker, which can only be purchased for 1,800 Apex Coins or in a 3,950 Apex Coin bundle with 30 Apex Packs), and does not require having the Voidwalker skin).