All Legend skin Recolors from the Legend Recolor Store in Apex Legends

Some of the most sought-after skins in Apex Legends are the Legendary Store Exclusive recolor variants. Normally, you can only get these when they come into temporary rotation in one of two slots in the store. That changed with the temporary Legend Recolor Store. Many new and returning Legend recolors came to the store over the course of a few weeks. Let’s take a look at everything the Legend Recolor Store brought or brought back to Apex Legends.

All Store Exclusive Recolors

All of the skins require having the Legendary skin they are a variant of, and cost 10,500 Legend tokens or 1,800 Apex Coins (except for Phasewalker, which can only be purchased for 1,800 Apex Coins or in a 3,950 Apex Coin bundle with 30 Apex Packs), and does not require having the Voidwalker skin).

Phasewalker (Legendary Wraith skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brave Hero (Legendary Horizon skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Predatory Instinct (Legendary Revenant skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Radiant Stalker (Legendary Bloodhound skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tigress (Legendary Loba skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inmate Nox (Legendary Caustic skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Masked Storyteller (Legendary Crypto skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Red Shift (Legendary Octane skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scallywag (Legendary Fuse skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Airship Assassin (Legendary Wraith skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

First Responder (Legendary Lifeline skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

High Visibility (Legendary Bangalore skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perfect Illusion (Legendary Mirage skin)