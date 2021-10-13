All Legendary tier cards in Hearthstone Mercenaries

In Hearthstone Mercenaries, you will continuously find and recruit different Mercenary cards to your teams. To win games, you will need to learn to combine cards with synergistic effects, and to that end, you will always strive to recruit more cards and find new combos. The Mercenaries are divided into multiple tiers based on their rarity and relative strength, with the Legendary tier cards at the top of the food chain. All Legendary cards in Hearthstone Mercenaries happen to be iconic characters from the Warcraft franchise, so the list is stacked with familiar faces.

Most of the Legendary Hearthstone Mercenaries cards are Protectors, and as such, they deal double damage against Fighters.

Thrall. Tribe: Orc. Spells: Nature.

Malfurion Stormrage. Tribe: Night Elf. Spells: Nature.

Ragnaros. Tribe: Elemental. Spells: Fire.

The Lich King. Tribe: Undead. Spells: Shadow and Frost.

Alexstrsza. Tribe: Dragon. Spells: Fire.

Garrosh Hellscream. Tribe: Orc. Spells: None!

Lord Jaraxxus. Tribe: Demon. Spells: Fel.

There are only four Legendary Hearthstone Mercenaries Casters at launch. They deal double damage against Protectors.

Uther the Lightbringer. Tribe: Human. Spells: Holy.

Gul’dan. Tribe: Orc. Spells: Shadow and Fel.

Anduin Wrynn. Tribe: Human. Spells: Holy.

Jaina Proudmoore. Tribe: Human. Spells: Frost.

Finally, we have the five Legendary Hearthstone Mercenaries Fighters. They deal double damage against Casters.

Sylvanas Windrunner. Tribe: Undead. Spells: Shadow.

Illidan Stormrage. Tribe: Night Elf. Spells: Fel.

Valeera. Tribe: Blood Elf. Spells: None!

Rexxar. Tribe: Half-Orc. Spells: Fire.

Diablo. Tribe: Demon. Spells: Fire.

How to get Legendary cards in Hearthstone Mercenaries

Like other cards, Legendary tier cards are gained as rewards from Bounties. Their exact drop rates and locations are not fully known yet, though Hearthstone Mercenaries players have already discovered some of them; for example, Sylvanas can drop from the High Justice Grimstone bounty. We expect the Hearthstone community will have sorted out all the ways to get Legendary Mercenaries soon enough.