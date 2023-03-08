All lemonade stand locations in Fallout 76

Step into the wasteland of Fallout 76, where danger lurks around every bend and mystery is as common as radiation. Survival of the fittest is the game’s name. One enigmatic figure is Mr. Squeeze, a robot vendor who peddles the coveted hard lemonade recipe. Finding this elusive bot is no easy task, as his location remains shrouded in secrecy.

Nevertheless, the rewards for unearthing Mr. Squeeze are well worth the effort. His stockpile of unique recipes and refreshers is the envy of every intrepid adventurer. Let’s take a look at exactly where you can find him.

Related: How to get cork in Fallout 76

All spawn locations for Mr. Squeeze in Fallout 76

Mr. Squeeze is actually a reasonably common Random Encounter that can be found throughout Appalachia. In our experience, the best spot to catch him is at the picnic area behind the Ferris wheel at Tyler County Fairgrounds. You may have to hop servers a few times, but it’s a good bet you’ll find him there eventually.

Still, here are the rest of the spawn locations where you can run into Mr. Squeeze, thanks to the Mappalachia Mod. Note that, if you’re looking at the maps, you’ll want to head to all of the yellow dots to find your man.

North West Virginia Spawn Locations

Image via Nexusmod’s Mappalachia

West of Darling Sister’s Lab and Groves Family Cabin, before you reach the river.

Right north of Tyler County Fairgrounds

Next to the path leading o Hemlock Holes’ lake

South of Lady Janet’s Soft Serve

On the path leading to Eastern Regional Penitentiary, near the map’s 92

Inside Wavy Willard’s Water Park

In the path south of Graninger Farm

South of Clarksburg Shooting Club

West of Monongah Mine, before going over the mountain range

North of Monongah Mine

North of Prickett’s Fort

East of Prickett’s Fort, inside the forest

Keep heading east past the forest, and you might run into Mr. Squeeze before reaching Beaily Family Cabin.

East of Beaily Family Cabin, almost at the end of the map.

Atop the North Mountain Lookout

Make your way through Route 66, and you might find him before Abbie’s Bunker

Around Gulper Lagoon

Centre West Virginia Locations

Image via Nexusmod’s Mappalachia

Just south of Point Pleasant

North of Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant

North of the Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06

North of the Gilman Lumber Mill

West of the HP Wade Airport

South of Landview Southhouse

Northwest of Charleston Station

South of Slocum’s Joe

Northeast of Green County Lodge

South of Summersville Dam

There are 3 Spawn Locations in New Gad

At Tygart Water Treatment

North of Uncanny Caverns

South of Middle Mountain Cabin

West of Pleasant Valley Ski Resort

West of Relay Tower LW-B1-22

South of Berkeley Springs

Southwest of Berkeley Springs

West of the Treehouse Village

Southeast of the Treehouse Village

Follow the river south, and you’ll find another spawn spot before Southern Belle Motel

South of Hawke’s Refuge

West of the National Isolated Radio Array

Southwest of Kerwood Mine

There are three spawn spots near Valley Galleria

There are two spawn spots near the RoboCo Research Center

South West Virginia Locations

Image via Nexusmod’s Mappalachia

South of the Red Rocket Filling Station

West of the Unfinished Mansion

Southwest of the Pleasant Hills Cemetery

There are two spawn spots near the Scenic Overlook

West and East of Johnson’s Acre

In the Firebase Hancock

There are three spawn spots west of the Glassed Cavern

There are six spawn spots near Watoga

North of the Quarry x3

TIP: Don’t naively assume that you could make both the lemonade and hard lemonade at the brewing station. The lemonade is made at the cooking station, while the hard stuff is brewed at the brewing station.