How to find all Nuka Cola Quantum locations in Fallout 76

As you brave Appalachia’s wild and treacherous terrain, you should be on the lookout for the elusive Nuka-Cola Quantum. This holy grail of refreshments quenches your thirst and grants temporary superpowers, like regenerating AP and resisting radiation. However, finding it can be trickier than a Deathclaw in a minefield. Fret not, though, as this guide will unveil all the secret spots where you can get your hands on this rare blue elixir in Fallout 76.

Where to find all Nuka Cola Quantum locations in Fallout 76

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a greenhorn, this guide will be your trusty map to navigate the perils of Appalachia and stay one step ahead of the game.

Tip: Most Nuka-Cola vending machines can contain Nuka-Cola Quantum, so keep your eyes peeled for random appearances. That said, here are some guaranteed locations.

Kanawha Nuka-Cola plant

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ve got the lowdown on two Nuka-Cola Quantum bottles in this joint. The first one hides like a mole rat behind a level 1 locked door at the back of the factory floor. The second one’s flaunting its blue glow on a table near some nuke parts on the lower level. Head down the main hall, take a left, and jump into the hole in the floor like you’re plunging into the abyss. From there, you’ll have a bird’s-eye view of your sweet prize.

Monorail elevator

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Nuka-Cola Quantum bottle spawns in the second-story maintenance wing on the western side. It’s like playing a game of chance with more radiation and less winning.

Mount Blair

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head over to the cafeteria area. One of those sweet bottles is lurking there, just waiting for you to chug it down like a true wasteland warrior.

New River Gorge Bridge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scour the New River Gorge Bridge for a Nuka-Cola Quantum fix. Head on over to the western side and make your way down to the lower level. There, you’ll find another Nuka Cola Quantum bottle.

Overseer’s home

Screenshot by Gamepur

Visit Overseer’s home and take a moment to scope out the shelf above the toilet. A Nuka-Cola Quantum bottle might be lurking there, just waiting to quench your thirst and give you a radioactive kick in the pants.

R&G Processing Services

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another Nuka-Cola Quantum bottle spawns in the staff room of the lower factory. Put on your hard hat and safety goggles and scour that staff room like a Radroach on a rampage.

The Whitespring Resort

Screenshot by Gamepur

Time to play Quantum Roulette. Will you hit the jackpot and find not one but two Nuka-Cola Quantum bottles at The Whitespring Resort? Take your chances and head to the western entrance, where you might stumble upon a balcony with a couple of skeletons having a picnic — and maybe even a Quantum bottle. If luck isn’t on your side, don’t fret — there’s always Bubbles, the resident purveyor of rare and exotic beverages. Pony up some caps and trade with Bubbles for your Quantum bottle.