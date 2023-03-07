Crafting is one of the biggest parts of surviving in the wasteland of Fallout 76. If you want a good weapon, decent armor, and plenty of healing items, odds are you will need to craft them. Crafting items requires materials found across the wasteland and one of the most uncommon of these materials is cork. You will spend a great deal of time trying to collect this material, especially if you want to make light armor. This guide will show you how to get cork in Fallout 76.

Where to find cork in Fallout 76

Most of the materials in Fallout 76 have a decent list of items that they can come from. Rubber, for instance, comes from a decent amount of junk items in the game. Cork, on the other hand, only comes from a handful of items found throughout Appalachia. If you are a player who wants to use lightweight armor, you will be needing a lot of cork to both craft and repair your armor. You will also need cork to add modifications to your crafted armor. If you don’t know where to find it, you will surely run out of this precious material.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike some materials in the game, you can’t get cork from any other means besides destroying junk items. The following materials all contain cork and can be scrapped to obtain it:

Antique Globe

Baseball

Clean Globe

Collectible Baseball

Crystal Liquor Decanter

Glob

Golf Ball

As you can see, there aren’t many items that contain cork in the game. Luckily, there are a few places where you can find a lot of items that contain the material, giving you the ability to farm it for future use. The following areas can be farmed to get cork:

Sugar Grove – There are a lot of antique globes in this area

There are a lot of antique globes in this area Morgantown High School – A lot of baseballs can be found in the gymnasium

A lot of baseballs can be found in the gymnasium Bolton Greens – A large number of golf balls are found in the area

A large number of golf balls are found in the area Whitespring Golf Club – Many golf balls can be found in the builds, in the club, and on the golf course

Many golf balls can be found in the builds, in the club, and on the golf course Hemlock Holes – Around 15 golf balls can be found inside the main building

Around 15 golf balls can be found inside the main building Clancy Manor – Around 15 Crystal Liquor Decanters can be found around the house along with a lot of cultists

Go through each of the areas listed above and collect the items there to get a lot of cork that should last you a long time.