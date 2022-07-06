Where to find Hard Lemonade in Fallout 76

If you are looking to get a hearty glass of Lemonade in Fallout 76, you may want to consider getting yourself a nice strong glass of Hard Lemonade. Drinking this beverage will increase your AP by 30 and increase your AP regeneration by 10% for a total of 10 minutes. Not bad for a summer drink. Unfortunately, you can’t just get your hands on a drink this good, you need to work for it by first gathering up some Lemonade and Vodka.

How to get the recipe for Lemonade

Lemonade is another drink that you can’t just find out in the wilds of Appalachia. You will need to find the NPC named Mr. Squeeze. Unfortunately, he isn’t in a fixed location. Instead, you will need to wait for him to come to your C.A.M.P. Mr. Squeeze can also appear in other locations but he is always a random encounter. Mr. Squeeze is a Mr. Handy robot that is painted yellow and works at a lemonade stand. When you come across this NPC, be sure to purchase the recipe for Lemonade from him. Crafting Lemonade requires Acid, Boiled Water, Sugar, and Wood.

How to get Vodka

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vodka is one of the many types of alcohol you can find sprinkled across Appalachia. Finding it is as simple as searching around the various locations until you come across it. These areas have a higher chance of spawning Vodka:

Sunnytop Ski Lanes

Top of the World

Skullbone Vantage

The Sludge Hole

Riverside Manor

Sons of Dane Compound

Portside Pub

If you want a more consistent way to get Vodka, you can also craft it. The daily quest called Wasted on Alcohol is given to you by Biv at Big Al’s Tattoo Parlor. The word “Alcohol” in the quest title will get replaced with whatever alcohol you will be learning to make. Wait until you get the Wasted on Vodka daily quest from Biv and you will learn to craft Vodka. Crafting Vodka requires Boiled Water, Glowing Resin, Razorgrain, and Wood.

How to get Hard Lemonade

Now it’s time for the easy part. Making Hard Lemonade is as simple as crafting it using both Vodka and Lemonade. You will need to purchase the recipe for this drink from Mr. Squeeze whenever he appears. Make sure to do this so you don’t need to track him down a second time. Once you have the recipe, you can craft Hard Lemonade at any Brewing Station that you come across. There is no need to ferment this drink.