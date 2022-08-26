All Loot Shark locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Loot Sharks are dangerous aquatic wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, but they can be very useful in various ways. Some quests require you to ride a Loot Sark using a Fishing Pole, while others simply require you to deal some damage to a Loot Shark. Actually killing a Loot Shark is a much tougher challenge, as they have a lot of health and a very dangerous bite. But if you do manage to defeat one, then it will (as the name suggests) drop a lot of valuable loot.

Where are all the Loot Sharks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, there are only two guaranteed spawn points for Loot Sharks. There are 13 other possible spawn locations, but there’s no guarantee that you’ll find a Loot Shark in those spots in every match.

The two guaranteed Loot Shark spawn points are in the lagoon on the east side of the map, close to the Sanctuary, and in Loot Lake, which is to the north of Tilter Towers and west of Coney Crossroads.

The other, smaller lake — the one with Logjam Lotus on its north shore and Crackshot Cabin on its south shore — also has a Loot Shark in it sometimes, but not in every match. The remaining Loot Shark spawn points are evenly spread around the north, west, and south coasts of the map.

How to ride a Loot Shark using a Fishing Pole

Fishing Poles are common random loot, especially near the coast and on the banks of rivers and lakes, but if you want to be sure of finding one, search one of the many barrels with Fishing Poles in it. These are commonly found on jetties and piers.

All you have to do now is find a Loot Shark and cast your line close to it. If you get it close enough, the Loot Shark will grab your line, and you’ll be pulled out onto the water as a pair of skis magically appears on your feet.