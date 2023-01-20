All Lore collectible locations in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Alfheim is the realm of the elves, and the setting for a brutal civil war between light elves and dark elves. You’ll visit Alfheim and explore the Temple of Light early on in the story. You can also explore other regions of Alfheim once your quest is complete, or else come back here later when the story’s out of the way, and you’re on the hunt for collectibles. There are 19 Lore collectibles in Alfheim, and they’re spread out across the different regions.

All Lore collectibles in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok

All Lore collectibles in the Temple of Light

As you proceed through the Temple of Light, you’ll come to a long, curved staircase. Drop off this staircase on the left side, and find The Bifrost Bridge Lore Scroll at the far end of the area below.

Continue through the temple until just after you step outside very briefly. After you come back inside, there’s a statue on the right holding a spear that you can hit with a Sonic Arrow. This will dislodge it, allowing you to swing from its bottom. The Limitless Rune Read is on the first platform you swing to.

All Lore collectibles in The Strond

The Broken History Rune Read is immediately in front of The Strond Mystic Gateway.

Head east from the Mystic Gateway, then drop off the ledge at the end to find The Living Desert Lore Marker.

All Lore collectibles in The Canyons

Almost as soon as you head northeast from The Strond Mystic Gateway, you’ll see the Vulture’s Gold Treasure Map lying next to two elf corpses.

The U-natur-liker is next to The Canyons Mystic Gateway.

All Lore Locations in The Below

In order to find anything in The Barrens, you first have to complete the Secret of the Sands Favor in The Below, which is a cave on the south side of The Barrens. In the chamber with lots of reflective stone on the walls, climb the wall on the north side, then go around to the right and throw your axe through the hive sacs. Climb down and find the Patience Rune Read to the right of the chest.

All Lore Locations in The Barrens

The Gulon Cull Lore Marker is on the east side of The Barrens, behind the Berserker Gravestone.

The Desert of Our Ignorance Lore Marker is inside the dragon skeleton on the east side of The Barrens.

The Tower’s Purpose Lore Marker is on the north side of the ruined tower on the northern edge of The Barren.

There’s a Lost Page on the south side of the same ruined tower.

All Lore locations in The Burrows

Just as you have to complete Secret of the Sands to find anything in The Barrens, you have to complete Song of the Sands — which takes place in The Burrows, a cave to the northwest of where you enter the Forbidden Sands — to find anything in the Forbidden Sands. The Sacrifice Rune Read is on the west wall of the large chamber where you first encounter light elves.

All Lore locations in the Forbidden Sands

The Rules of the Sanctum Lore Marker is in the elven library on the bottom floor of the Eleven Sanctum, the building on the east side of the Forbidden Sands.

There’s a Lost Page on one of the tables in the elven library.

The An Examination of Temporal Significance Lore Scroll is also on one of the tables in the elven library.

From the elven library, climb up on the left side to find The Arbiters of Knowledge Lore Scroll.

The Forgotten Tower Treasure Map is on a shelf on the north side of the top floor of the Elven Sanctum.

Get The Enlightened One Lore Marker by completing the Freyr’s Gift Favor, which starts at Freyr’s statue on the northwest edge of the Forbidden Sands.

The Bjarg Stormr Lore Marker is on the raised platform next to the large rock outcrop in the southwest of the Forbidden Sands.