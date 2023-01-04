How to complete Casualty of War: The Stein in God of War Ragnarok

In God of war Ragnarok, Casualty of War: The Stein is one of the three Casualties of War collectible side quest Favors in The Plains, which is a region of The Crater, a hidden region in the realm of Vanaheim. Reach The Crater by completing the Scent of Survival side quest Favor, which starts when you follow Helka out of Freyr’s Camp after completing the Creatures of Prophecy goal on The Path main story quest line.

How to start Casualty of War: The Stein

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Casualty of War: The Stein is listed under The Plains region, you actually have to start the quest in The Jungle. Reach The Jungle by heading south out of The Plains at night, then follow the Return of the River side quest Favor until you reach the top of the dam. At the far end of the dam, speak to the ghost of Magnus, who needs you to retrieve half of a Stein. After this conversation, Casualty of War: The Stein will start.

Where to find the Stein

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can only complete this Favor at night, so if it’s daytime, go to one of the Celestial Altars in The Crater, and change the time of day. Complete Return of the River so that the dam is opened and The Crater is flooded, then take the lift back down to the bottom of the dam and get in the boat. Paddle north back to The Plains (you’ll need to squeeze through a very narrow gap) then, at the island with a Yggdrasil Rift on it, turn left and paddle west. Disembark at the shore at the end of the river then go through the gate on the north side (this would be closed during the day), and drop down. Defeat the Dreki, then find the Stein on the northeast side of this area (near the Odin’s Raven).