All Lore collectible locations in Helheim in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Helheim is one of the nine realms. It’s a spooky, bleak kind of realm, what with being the Norse concept of the afterlife and all. While most folks don’t come to Helheim until after they die, Kratos is, of course, not most folk. So, you’ll visit Helheim during The Path, God of War Ragnarok’s main story quest line, and you can also come back to Helheim after you complete the main game. Like every realm in the game, it is home to several collectibles, including two all-important Lore collectibles, both of which are in the Helgrind region.

Where to find the Lore collectibles in Helgrind in Helheim in God of War Ragnarok

It’s possible to get both of these Lore collectibles during the main story, but if you miss them, you can always return to Helheim via a Mystic Gateway. Helheim itself only has one Mystic Gateway, namely Hel’s Perch, so we’ll start there.

Where to find the Hraesvelgr Lore Marker in Helgrind in Helheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go straight ahead a short distance from the Mystic Gateway and down some steps, then turn left. Climb the wall, then follow the path around to the left. The Lore Marker is on the left side of this path. There’s also an Odin’s Raven perched above it, so you might as well get that while you’re here.

Where to find the Prayer to Hraesvelgr Rune Read in Helgrind in Helheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the Mystic Gateway, take the right fork, heading southeast, instead of turning left as you did for the Hraesvelgr Lore Marker. Climb up the wall on the right, then all the way down to the lower floor. Climb onto the platform on the north side of this area and read the glowing blue writing on the large stone slab.