How to get the Mists of Helheim in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has different kinds of powerful abilities and runic attacks for Kratos to use against all kinds of enemies and bosses in the Nine Realms. These give him a great edge in various encounters where victory is uncertain. One of them is the Mists of Helheim, a heavy runic attack for the Leviathan Axe. Here’s how you can get the Mists of Helheim in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find the Mists of Helheim heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Mists of Helheim is located in Vanaheim, specifically in the Cliffside Ruins. It is located opposite where Brok and Lunda have set up their shop and the Mystic Gateway. Going to the edge of the ruins you’ll notice the chest on the other side of the Ruins. But, to get to the other side of the ruins you’ll need to cross the bridge, which is unfortunately withdrawn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To draw it from the other side, you’ll need to take your boat to the Veiled Passage, a hidden region. There, you’ll also find Lunda’s Broken Bracers. Continue following the path and you’ll eventually end up on the level above the other side of the bridge at Cliffside Ruins. Climb down and then withdraw the bridge and make your way to the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The chest is located at the bottom right side of the bridge obstructed by gold rocks. Use Freya’s Sigil Arrows and create a big cluster for three to four of them on the gold rocks. Then use the Blades of Chaos to explode them and then climb down the from the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then you can access the chest containing the Mists of Helheim. This heavy runic attack spreads Frost over a small area and inflicts Frost damage to all enemies within this area. It has one Damage, three Frost with a cooldown time of 140 seconds.