You’ll need to find several Lost Marbles in each region you visit in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These marbles are collectibles that are a part of the campaign challenges. While there are far fewer of them than the Lucky Dice you need to find, they can be a quick check off your list of things you need to do to complete the game. In this guide, we cover all Lost Marble locations in Mount Craw in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You only need to find the one Lost Marble in Mount Craw, narrowing your search down. After you find the one, you’re good to go to work through your many other tasks and activities in the Wonderlands. For this Lost Marble, you’ll need to make your way toward the center of the map. You will not need to reach the end of the area. Instead, you’ll need to reach a settlement that appears right before you reach the Furious Gorge area, which takes you to the top of the mountain, where you’ll battle against Vorcanar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lost Marble will be on the second story of a building outside it. To reach the marble, climb onto the roof of the building and then drop down on it so you can smash the marble. Unfortunately, you cannot use a ranged weapon to smash or damage the marble. It needs to be a melee hit for it to count.