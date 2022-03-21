All Lush Jungle Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Lush Jungle event has arrived in Pokémon Go. During this event, you’ll have the opportunity to encounter several Pokémon, such as Fomantis and Tapu Lele who are making their for the event. Fomantis will be appearing in the wild and Tapu Lele will be available in five-star raids. Throughout the event, you’ll have the chance to earn several Field Research tasks you can do while you walk around your local area, several of them are exclusive for the event. These are all of the Lush Jungle Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

The Lush Jungle event is happening from March 22 to 29. You’ll have this entire time to grab these Field Research tasks before they disappear from any of the nearby Poké Stops or Gym dials you pass.

All Lush Jungle Field Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the Field Research tasks and the rewards you can earn during the Lush Jungle event.

Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon – Exeggcute, Sunkern, or Ferroseed encounter

Use 3 berries to help catch Pokémon – Caterpie or Wurmple encounter

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – Fomantis encounter

Walk 1km – 2 Pinap berries of 3 Razz berries

Many of these rewards will provide you with several Pokémon encounters that have been increased during the event, along with the chance to find the latest Pokémon, Fomantis. Unfortunately, Fomantis will not have a shiny version available for the Lush Jungle event.

We are updating this guide.