Alongside the Lush Jungle event in Pokémon Go, a series of Timed Research tasks will be available. These tasks will only be live for a limited amount of time. You’ll want to try completing these before time runs out, which will be on March 29 in your local time zone, the same time the Lush Jungle event closes. Many of the tasks featured in this event will revolve around the Pokémon and spawns appearing for the event, making your life a bit easier. This guide will cover all Lush Jungle Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Lush Jungle Timed Research tasks and rewards

There will be four tasks to complete during the Lush Jungle Timed Research. They will be available to everyone who plays Pokémon Go when the event goes live in their local area.

Task 1

Walk 1 KM – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Razz Berries

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 500 XP, 5 Nanab berries, and a Cherrim encounter

Task 2

Walk 1 KM – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon – Chikorita encounter

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – Bellsprout encounter

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 5 Razz Berries, and a Gloom encounter

Task 3

Catch 10 Grass-type POkémon – Foongus encounter

Use 15 berries to help catch Pokémon – Shroomish encounter

Walk 1km – 10 Poké Balls

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 5 Pinap Berries, and a Paras encounter

Task 4

Walk 1km – 10 Poké Balls

Give your buddy 3 treats – Sunkern encounter

Catch 7 different species of Grass-type Pokémon – Chespin encounter

Rewards: 2,000 XP, A Mossy Lure module, and a Fomantis encounter