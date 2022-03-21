All Lush Jungle Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Complete this event Timed Research before time runs out.
Alongside the Lush Jungle event in Pokémon Go, a series of Timed Research tasks will be available. These tasks will only be live for a limited amount of time. You’ll want to try completing these before time runs out, which will be on March 29 in your local time zone, the same time the Lush Jungle event closes. Many of the tasks featured in this event will revolve around the Pokémon and spawns appearing for the event, making your life a bit easier. This guide will cover all Lush Jungle Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
All Lush Jungle Timed Research tasks and rewards
There will be four tasks to complete during the Lush Jungle Timed Research. They will be available to everyone who plays Pokémon Go when the event goes live in their local area.
Task 1
- Walk 1 KM – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Razz Berries
- Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 500 XP, 5 Nanab berries, and a Cherrim encounter
Task 2
- Walk 1 KM – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon – Chikorita encounter
- Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – Bellsprout encounter
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 5 Razz Berries, and a Gloom encounter
Task 3
- Catch 10 Grass-type POkémon – Foongus encounter
- Use 15 berries to help catch Pokémon – Shroomish encounter
- Walk 1km – 10 Poké Balls
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 5 Pinap Berries, and a Paras encounter
Task 4
- Walk 1km – 10 Poké Balls
- Give your buddy 3 treats – Sunkern encounter
- Catch 7 different species of Grass-type Pokémon – Chespin encounter
Rewards: 2,000 XP, A Mossy Lure module, and a Fomantis encounter