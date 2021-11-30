All main Caldera map locations in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Compared to the original Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk, the new Caldera map seemingly has nothing in common with it. As of December 8, players will now witness an island setting featuring a volcano, beaches, and large vacation resorts. In addition, Caldera appears to favor having less major locations to drop into, but each of them being more spread out than those in Verdansk.

In total, there are 15 named areas that players can spot and land in, each being home to massive sections of Caldera. The map also features over 200 markers that highlight important landmarks that can be visited. This island does include assets from Call of Duty: Vanguard, with one of them being the Sub Pen multiplayer map — a three-floor underground submarine base. Here’s the full list of locations within Caldera.

Image via Activision

Arsenal

Docks

Runway

Ruins

Mines

Peak

Beachhead

Village

Lagoon

Airfield

Fields

Sub Pen

Power Plant

Capital

Resort

Aside from locations, Warzone Pacific will continue to have the popular Plunder and Rebirth variations of the battle royale. These modes allow players to use weapons from any of the last three mainline Call of Duty games, but the new Vanguard Royale mode does restrict players from using a majority of Warzone’s guns.

