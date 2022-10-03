Are Fortnite servers down right now? How to check Fortnite server status

As Fortnite requires an internet connection to access, players will have to rely on its game servers to be in good health to enter its modes. That said, this is not always guaranteed to be the case. On occasion, its servers are known to undergo downtime ahead of a large update or face a worldwide outrage. If you are unable to get into the main menu, here’s how to see Fortnite’s current server status.

How to see if Fortnite’s servers are currently offline

The first step players should take when experiencing trouble logging into Fortnite is to check the Fortnite Status Twitter page. It notifies followers when the game is struggling with ongoing errors and server outages. Additionally, the Twitter page ensures players know of any upcoming downtime for server maintenance. For instance, the October 3 v22.10 update’s downtime was revealed to start early due to an unexpected issue.

If the account does not indicate there being any current problems, it is advised players then head to Fortnite’s Server Status webpage. This webpage offers an extensive breakdown of each feature in Fortnite and which is currently down to due major errors. At the top of the page, you will also find bugs and outages that are actively being investigated and resolved.

On the off-chance these resources don’t note any server troubles, players may need to check the strength of their internet connection. Weak connections are also known to cause issues when entering the Fortnite title screen, so it may be worth resetting your router to ensure this is not the problem. Those still unable to access the game can also reach out to developer Epic Games’s support team for further information on when and how you can expect to get back online.