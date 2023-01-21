All max donation rewards for each region in Fire Emblem Engage

The JRPG Fire Emblem Engage has a donation mechanic, where the Divine Dragon can opt to invest their hard-earned gold into the rebuilding of various countries encountered. In exchange, these countries offer unique rewards that cannot be gathered anywhere else in the game. Here’s what every region offers once you manage to invest 90,000 gold into them, reaching the final level with Tier 5.

All unique max donation rewards for Firene

Firene offers two unique items — a costume called Oceanic Set, which is immediately added to your wardrobe and can be equipped on all allies, and a Legendary lance, Venomous. The Oceanic Set is a regal set with fleurs embroidered on the chest, white white bespoke trousers for men and a soft blue dress for women.

The Legendary Lance, Venomous, can only be utilized by a character with an S-Rank skill in lances. Chloé is a natural choice for this with the Griffin Knight class, but other allies can just as easily equip the item with a bit of class tweaking. Venomous is considered to be a Giant weapon, meaning allies will need to typically allow foes to counter-attack before swinging it, but it offers a monumental amount of damage — Venomous is the hardest hitting lance in Fire Emblem Engage. Note that the damage dealt is determined by the characters’ statistics, so the values may vary slightly.

All unique max donation rewards for Brodia

Brodia focuses on strength, and it’s Legendary weapon reflects that with the Divine Fist Art. The costume, Mica Set, is automatically added to the wardrobe for all allies to use, and two silver and 3,000 Bond Fragments round out the package for 90,000 gold. The Micah set is white with red secondary colors and gold accents, with fur-trimmed sleeves and lapel.

The Legendary weapon from Brodia is the Divine Fist Art. It’s one of the hardest-hitting Martial weapons in the game, offering a slight damage boost to Flashing Fist Art, although with a noticeable drop in both Speed and Avoidance. Much as with Venomous, note that Divine Fist Art requires the character to have S-Rank Martial skill in order to equip it.

All unique max donation rewards for Elusia

Hitting donation level 5 with Elusia brings a bit more flavor to the nation favoring magic. The Starry Set is immediately added to the player wardrobe upon finishing the donations, for all allies to wear. The costume is black with gold decorations and silver clasps with white buckles and pants. The Legendary weapon Nodus is fittingly a magic staff that greatly buffs Engaged allies.

The Legendary Staff is Nodus, a unique staff-based cast that will set every allies Engage meter to maximum on the battlefield. It cannot attack as a standard weapon, but it can offer a unique buff to bolster your side after clearing a boss — this is especially useful in the final few chapters of Fire Emblem Engage.

All unique max donation rewards for Solm

Completing the donation grind for Solm gives the Dusk Set, available immediately in their wardrobe to equip to all allies. It also offers one of the biggest axes in the game, Fragarach. The Dusk Set costume is darker and simpler than the others, with a yellowish shawl and dark brown pants.

The Legendary weapon from Solm is the Fragarach. As with other Legendary weapons, it requires its associated skill (Axe) to be at S-Rank in order to be equipped. It’s one of the hardest-hitting weapons in the game, and has a fantastic accuracy that helps improve Hit against foes in terrain with an advantage to Avoid.