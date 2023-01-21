Fire Emblem Engage character tier list
Which characters are the best of the best?
There are multiple characters for you to unlock and use throughout your playthrough of Fire Emblem Engage. Every character comes with a unique series of stats that make them powerful characters, and each time they level up; their stats increase to make them more potent to their preferred classes. Some of these characters are downright better than others because their stat increases progress each time they level up, making them more favorable party members. This guide covers the character tier list for every character in Fire Emblem Engage.
The best characters to use in Fire Emblem Engage – Tier list
Although some characters are superior to others on this list, we encourage you to use your preferred groups. However, if you are playing on a higher difficulty of Fire Emblem Engage, having a party with the best characters will be the best route. If you use one of the lesser characters as you get closer to the end of the game, there’s a good chance you might start to struggle against the more challenging encounters.
Here is the tier list for the best characters in Fire Emblem Engage.
|Rank
|Character Name
|S
|Alear (main character), Anna, Chloé, Céline, Kagetsu, Mauvier, and Rosado
|A
|Alfred, Boucheron, Bunet, Fogado, Hortensia, Pandreo, and Timerra
|B
|Diamant, Framme, Jade, Lapis, Loius, Merrin, Yunaka
|C
|Alcryst, Goldmary, Ivy, Lindon, Panette, Seadall, and Zelkov
|D
|Amber, Citrinne, Clanne, Etie, Jean, Saphir, Vander, and Veyle
When considering your party, we recommend going out of your way to begin working on Anna, Chloé, Céline, Kagetsu, Mauvier, and Rosado. Regarding stats, these characters are some of the best you can use in your party, but they might not be in the best roles. For example, when you recruit Anna to your party, she is an Axe Fighter, but this is the worst role for her character. You’re better off switching her to a Magic-based class when she reaches level 10 and focusing on that for the remainder of your playthrough.