All Medicham weaknesses and best Pokémon Counters in Pokémon Go

Medicham is probably one of the most widely used Pokémon in Pokémon Go for the Great and Ultra Leagues. You can also encounter Medicham in three-star raids if you find one up in the rotation. Like fighting it in the Battle League, a raid Medicham fight is pretty tough. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of Medicham’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Medicham weaknesses

Medicham is a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokémon. It is weak against Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting and Rock-type attacks. We highly recommend using a Pokémon proficient in Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves to effectively take it down.

Best Pokémon to counter Medicham

The best Pokémon to counter Medicham in three-star raids will be Chandelure, Gardevoir, and Gengar.

Chandelure is a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. We’ve recommended it against several Psychic-type Pokémon for raids. It’s a robust Pokémon with a good amount of attack power and defense capabilities, capped off with a superb moveset to make use of those stats. The best moveset to give Chandelure is the fast move incinerate, and the charged moves shadow ball and overheat.

For your next option, you want to consider using the Fairy and Psychic-type, Gardevoir. While Gardevoir’s overall health is a bit low, it has a decent amount of defenses and attack power to make up for it, with plenty of Psychic attacks to do to Medicham. However, try to avoid using Fairy-type moves. The best moveset to give Gardevoir is the fast move confusion, and the charged moves shadow ball and synchronoise.

The final Pokémon you want to consider using is Gengar, a Ghost and Poison-type. Gengar is much more of a glass cannon than the other two options. While it can do a considerable amount of damage against Medicham, you can expect that it won’t last too long. Therefore, you’ll want to have more robust options on your team during this raid battle. The best moveset to give Gengar is the fast move shadow claw, and the charged moves shadow ball and shadow punch.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon against Medicham. These are some additional choices you can choose to add to your team.

Braviary

Honchkrow

Pidgeot

Rayquaza

Togekiss

Tornadus

Trevenant

Yveltal

Zacian

Zapdos

After defeating Medicham you’ll have a chance to capture one for yourself. You cannot catch a shiny version at the end of this encounter.