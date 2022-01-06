All Mega Aerodactyl weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Mega Pokémon raids are considered just as difficult, if not more so, than the five-star ones featuring legendaries in Pokémon Go. With the introduction of Mega Aerodactyl, you’ll want to make sure you are fully equipped and ready to take it down. You also want to bring a few trainers to help defeat it. This guide covers all of Mega Aerodactyl’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters to it in Pokémon Go.

All Mega Aerodactyl weaknesses

Mega Aerodactyl is the same type as its standard form, a Flying and Rock-type. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ground, Normal, and Poison-type moves. You’ll want to stick with using Electric, Rock, Steel, and Water-type Pokémon to put up a suitable fight against the mega evolved Aerodactyl.

Best Pokémon to counter Mega Aerodactyl

The best Pokémon you can use to counter Mega Aerodactyl will be Metagross, Rhyperior, and Magnezone.

Metagross is a powerful Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. It’s capable of putting some heavy damage into Mega Aerodactyl with its diverse attacks, and it can take several hits because of its Steel-type resistances and defenses. The best moveset for Metagross is fast move bullet punch and the charged moves meteor mash and earthquake.

Another Pokémon we recommend is Rhyperior, the Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. Rhyperior is a solid, standard choice for a majority of the tougher five-star and mega raid battles you’ll find yourself jumping into in Pokémon Go, with a high variety of attack and defense stats. The best moveset to give Rhyperior is the fast move mud-slap and the charged moves rock wrecker and earthquake.

The final Pokémon we recommend you use for this raid battle is Magnezone, an Electric and Steel-type. Mega Aerodactyl will struggle to put some heavy dents in Magnezone, but it has plenty of attack power and move potential to turn it into a powerful opponent for this raid encounter. The best moveset to give Magnezone is the fast move charge beam, and the charged moves wild charge and zap cannon.

You want to bring a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Mega Aerodactyl. These are some other recommendations you want to consider to fill out the rest of your roster.

Electivire

Empoleon

Excadrill

Galarian Darmanitan

Kingler

Kyogre

Mamoswine

Raikou

Rampardos

Swampert

Weavile

Zapdos

After beating Mega Aerodactyl, you’ll have a chance to earn Mega Aerodactyl candy and an encounter to capture a standard Aerodactyl. The Aerodactyl in this encounter can be a shiny version.