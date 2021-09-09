All Memory collectibles in chapter one, Side A in Life is Strange: True Colors

Collectibles in Life is Strange: True Colors require you to use Alex’s empathetic powers to get a look into a memory of an object hidden in the environment. In chapter one, Side A, there are five memories you can find. If you miss them on your first playthrough of a chapter, you can go to Chapter Select on the main menu and choose the part of the story you missed. If you select Replay on the area, your saved progress will not be reset. Here are all of the Memory collectibles in chapter one, Side A in Life is Strange: True Colors.

Riley’s Letter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first opportunity for a Memory will come after Alex attacks Mac in her apartment. Gabe will go down to the bar, and you will have a chance to unpack your bag for your new home. Before going to the door, go to the desk and use your powers on the paper to the right.

Crack

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one is also found in your apartment before you go down to the bar. There is a crack in the wall opposite the arcade machine. It is to the lower left of the postcard you can look at.

Business Card

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you make your way down to the bar, talk to Jed for him to offer you a job as a server. When you can walk around the area, the business card is behind the counter to the left towards the jukebox.

Helmet

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you begin looking for Ethan at the mining area, to the left of the gate Gabe and Ryan are looking at is a helmet.

Phone

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you begin comparing Ethan’s comic to the mining area you are at, go to the open crate to enter the building. When you regain control after the cutscene, turn to your right to see the phone on the wall.