All Minecraft MC Championship (MCC) 19 teams and players

The next Minecraft MC Championship (MCC 19) takes place on December 11 and will pit lots of your favorite players against each other. Noxcrew has begun to announce the teams as we get close to the event, and we will be keeping a full list of them here. This event is a bit of a Christmas special and includes some extra festive team names.

In the MC Championship, ten teams of four go head to head in a variety of mini-games that test the core Minecraft skills: parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more. After eight games, the two teams with the most coins will go up against one another in one final matchup to decide the ultimate champion.

The various games that will be played include Decision Dome, Ace Race, Battle Box, Big Sales at Built Mart, Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, TGTTODAWSAF, Sky Battle, and Survival Games. The grand finale will be a game of Dodgebolt.

You can find all the announced teams, and the team members, below, so make sure to check the streams of your favorites to find out how well they are doing in the contest.

All MCC 18 Teams

Red Reindeer

Ginger Breadmen

Yellow Yetis

Mint Mistletoes

Emerald Elves

Teal Turkeys

Cerulean Candy Canes

🚨 Team update! 🚨@froubery will be stepping in for HBomb on team Cerulean Candy Canes this Saturday 👑 pic.twitter.com/g6xkpNCMtG — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) December 6, 2021

Sapphire Santas

Purple Penguins

Pink Presents