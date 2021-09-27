All mini-games in Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars is a look back on the high points of the series, with five boards coming from the Nintendo 64 era of the first three games. While the boards are only from that time frame, the mini-games are from all ten mainline games released on later Nintendo home consoles throughout the years. No Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, or Nintendo 3DS inclusions here.

There are 100 total mini-games that you will come across by playing the game, all with button controls, so no motion controls here like the Wii and Wii U had. All of them will also be accessible online. Here is the full list of mini-games in Mario Party Superstars.

Mario Party (12)

Mushroom Mix-Up

Cast Aways

Hammer Drop

Face Lift

Piranha’s Pursuit

Bobsled Run

Tug o’ War

Handcar Havoc

Tipsy Tourney

Shy Guy Says

Crazy Cutters

Bombs Away

Mario Party 2 (19)

Look Away

Quicksand Cache

Sneak ‘n’ Snore

Roll Call

Bowser’s Big Blast

Cake Factory

Speed Hockey

Slot-Car Derby

Mecha Marathon

Balloon Burst

Shell Shocked

Hot Rope Jump

Bumper Balls

Honeycomb Havoc

Bumper Balloon Cars

Sky Pilots

Dizzy Dancing

Archer-ival

Dungeon Dash

Mario Party 3 (24)

Rockin’ Raceway

River Raiders

Storm Chasers

Puddle Paddle

Tidal Toss

Parasol Plummet

Etch n Catch

Messy Memory

Ticktock Hop

Boulder Ball

Picking Panic

Vine with Me

Spotlight Swim

Ice Rink Risk

Hide and Sneak

Mario’s Puzzle Party

Chip Shot Challenge

Cheep Cheep Chase

Coconut Conk

Bounce n Trounce

Motor Rooter

Mush Pit

Eatsa Pizza

Snowball Summit

Mario Party 4 (8)

Money Belts

Paths of Peril

GOOOOOOOAL!!

Trace Race

Beach Volley Folly

Booksquirm

Dungeon Duos

Revers-a-Bomb

Mario Party 5 (10)

Coney Island

Night Light Fright

Bill Blasters

Ice Hockey

Squared Away

Later Skater

Dinger Derby

Pushy Penguins

Leaf Leap

Tube it or Lose It

Mario Party 6 (12)

Burnstile

Rocky Road

Mass Meteor

Dark ‘n Crispy

Trap Ease Artist

Cashapult

Money Belt

Block Star

Pit Boss

What Goes Up…

Catch You Letter

Snow Whirled

Mario Party 7 (6)

The Final Countdown

Stick and Spin

Spin Doctor

Pogo-a-Go-Go

Monty’s Revenge

Pokey Pummel

Mario Party 8 (2)

Winner or Dinner

Paint Misbehavin

Mario Party 9 (4)

Goomba Spotting

Tackle Takedown

Manor of Escape

Shell Soccer

Mario Party 10 (3)