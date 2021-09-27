All mini-games in Mario Party Superstars
It’s not a Mario Party without mini-games.
Mario Party Superstars is a look back on the high points of the series, with five boards coming from the Nintendo 64 era of the first three games. While the boards are only from that time frame, the mini-games are from all ten mainline games released on later Nintendo home consoles throughout the years. No Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, or Nintendo 3DS inclusions here.
There are 100 total mini-games that you will come across by playing the game, all with button controls, so no motion controls here like the Wii and Wii U had. All of them will also be accessible online. Here is the full list of mini-games in Mario Party Superstars.
Mario Party (12)
- Mushroom Mix-Up
- Cast Aways
- Hammer Drop
- Face Lift
- Piranha’s Pursuit
- Bobsled Run
- Tug o’ War
- Handcar Havoc
- Tipsy Tourney
- Shy Guy Says
- Crazy Cutters
- Bombs Away
Mario Party 2 (19)
- Look Away
- Quicksand Cache
- Sneak ‘n’ Snore
- Roll Call
- Bowser’s Big Blast
- Cake Factory
- Speed Hockey
- Slot-Car Derby
- Mecha Marathon
- Balloon Burst
- Shell Shocked
- Hot Rope Jump
- Bumper Balls
- Honeycomb Havoc
- Bumper Balloon Cars
- Sky Pilots
- Dizzy Dancing
- Archer-ival
- Dungeon Dash
Mario Party 3 (24)
- Rockin’ Raceway
- River Raiders
- Storm Chasers
- Puddle Paddle
- Tidal Toss
- Parasol Plummet
- Etch n Catch
- Messy Memory
- Ticktock Hop
- Boulder Ball
- Picking Panic
- Vine with Me
- Spotlight Swim
- Ice Rink Risk
- Hide and Sneak
- Mario’s Puzzle Party
- Chip Shot Challenge
- Cheep Cheep Chase
- Coconut Conk
- Bounce n Trounce
- Motor Rooter
- Mush Pit
- Eatsa Pizza
- Snowball Summit
Mario Party 4 (8)
- Money Belts
- Paths of Peril
- GOOOOOOOAL!!
- Trace Race
- Beach Volley Folly
- Booksquirm
- Dungeon Duos
- Revers-a-Bomb
Mario Party 5 (10)
- Coney Island
- Night Light Fright
- Bill Blasters
- Ice Hockey
- Squared Away
- Later Skater
- Dinger Derby
- Pushy Penguins
- Leaf Leap
- Tube it or Lose It
Mario Party 6 (12)
- Burnstile
- Rocky Road
- Mass Meteor
- Dark ‘n Crispy
- Trap Ease Artist
- Cashapult
- Money Belt
- Block Star
- Pit Boss
- What Goes Up…
- Catch You Letter
- Snow Whirled
Mario Party 7 (6)
- The Final Countdown
- Stick and Spin
- Spin Doctor
- Pogo-a-Go-Go
- Monty’s Revenge
- Pokey Pummel
Mario Party 8 (2)
- Winner or Dinner
- Paint Misbehavin
Mario Party 9 (4)
- Goomba Spotting
- Tackle Takedown
- Manor of Escape
- Shell Soccer
Mario Party 10 (3)
- Skewer Scurry
- Flash Forward
- Rapid River Race