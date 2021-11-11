All missing cheat codes from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Not everything made it over from the original Grand Theft Auto trilogy games, namely a handful of the cheat codes are missing, specifically from the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. While a good majority of the cheat codes and console commands have made their way over to the remastered version, you won’t be able to use all of them. These are all the missing cheat codes that you can’t use in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

These are the ones you won’t be able to use. We tried using them in our game version on the Xbox and did not find them activating.

Faster Clock

Invisible Cars

Kinky Theme

Rural Theme

Sports Cars

Triad Theme

These were all codes that we tried to use and did not see them activate during our game. The developers also hinted at the addition of other cheat codes that they have not shared with the public at this time. We imagine these will begin to roll out over the next few days as players work their way through the campaigns once again and find anything new. These cheats did not make it over to the Definitive Edition because they did not function in Unreal Engine. Because of the complications with how things looked, the team decided it would be best to remove them entirely.