All Mountains of Power Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
A quick Timed Research quest for the Mountains of Power event.
The Mountains of Power event has arrived in Pokémon Go, and with it, an exclusive Timed Research project is available to every player. You can receive this Timed Research series of tasks by logging into the Pokémon Go application during the event period, from January 7 to 13 in your local time zone. These are all of the Mountains of Power Timed Research tasks and rewards you’ll receive in Pokémon Go.
If you do not complete the Timed Research within the event period, you will lose any potential rewards you might have been working on. Make sure to wrap them all up before the Mountains of Power ends on January 13 at 8 PM in your local time zone. The tasks for this Timed Research are pretty brief, but several Pokémon encounter rewards are always a plus.
All Mountains of Power Timed Research tasks and rewards
Task 1
- Catch 5 Pokémon – Slugma encounter
- Earn 2 candies walking with your buddy – Ferroseed encounter
- Hatch an egg – Alolan Geodude encounter
Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, and an Absol encounter
Task 2
- Catch 6 different species of Pokémon – Absol encounter
- Earn 2 candies walking with your buddy – Onix encounter
- Hatch 2 eggs – Beldum encounter
Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 10 Ultra Balls, and a Mawile encounter