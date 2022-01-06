All Mountains of Power Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Mountains of Power event has arrived in Pokémon Go, and with it, an exclusive Timed Research project is available to every player. You can receive this Timed Research series of tasks by logging into the Pokémon Go application during the event period, from January 7 to 13 in your local time zone. These are all of the Mountains of Power Timed Research tasks and rewards you’ll receive in Pokémon Go.

If you do not complete the Timed Research within the event period, you will lose any potential rewards you might have been working on. Make sure to wrap them all up before the Mountains of Power ends on January 13 at 8 PM in your local time zone. The tasks for this Timed Research are pretty brief, but several Pokémon encounter rewards are always a plus.

All Mountains of Power Timed Research tasks and rewards

Task 1

Catch 5 Pokémon – Slugma encounter

Earn 2 candies walking with your buddy – Ferroseed encounter

Hatch an egg – Alolan Geodude encounter

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, and an Absol encounter

Task 2

Catch 6 different species of Pokémon – Absol encounter

Earn 2 candies walking with your buddy – Onix encounter

Hatch 2 eggs – Beldum encounter

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 10 Ultra Balls, and a Mawile encounter