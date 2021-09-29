All multiplayer maps in Halo Infinite

There have been many memorable maps from Halo’s past. From Blood Gulch to Valhalla, there are plenty of locations players have fallen in love with. Halo Infinite is bound to have plenty of maps people will adore on its own, both at launch and after. Here is a complete list of all Halo Infinite multiplayer maps.

Bazaar

Bazaar is based off of New Mombasa, a desert town named after the real-world Mombasa in Kenya. This is a smaller map most associated with Capture the Flag. In-between both team’s spawn points is a market and around it are various hallways and rooms you can access for elevation shooting.

Behemoth

Image via 343 Industries

Behemoth is a medium to large map. Both sides have a structure allows you to go underground and come out near the bridge in the middle of the map. On either side of that bridge are a Ghost and Warthog sitting near a ramp best used for sniping.

Fragmentation

Fragmentation is a large map being teased for Big Team Battle. As of this writing, we have nothing we can say about it and will update this post later.

Live Fire

Image via 343 Industries

Live Fire takes place on a Spartan training facility. The middle of the map has a large hallway with a couple cover points and a drop down into a tunnel below. That tunnel can take you to two different fields, one used for dummy practice targeting and one with a bridge to access the tower of the area. Across from the tower is a garage.

Recharge

Image via 343 Industries

Recharge has a lot of ledges and elevation areas in the central room. If you have a Grappleshot you can quickly access any of them, but without it you will need to do some exploring on foot to find stairs and boxes to climb up in the surrounding hallways.