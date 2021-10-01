All multiplayer medals in Halo Infinite

When you do something good in Halo infinite multiplayer, you will receive a medal on the side of your screen. This is the game’s way of showing how you completed a feat worth celebrating. The problem is that there are plenty of medals in the game and no real description of how to get them. If you have ever received a medal in Halo Infinite multiplayer and don’t know what it means, here is a complete list of them.

Multikills (quick kills in succession)

Double Kill – 2 kills

Triple Kill – 3 kills

Overkill – 4 kills

Killtacular – 5 kills

Killtrocity – 6 kills

Killamanjaro – 7 kills

Killtastrophe – 8 kills

Killpocalypse – 9 kills

Killionaire – 10 kills

Sprees (kills without dying)

Killing Spree – 5 kills

Killing Frenzy – 10 kills

Running Riot – 15 kills

Rampage – 20 kills

Nightmare – 25 kills

Boogeyman – 30 kills

Grim Reaper – 35 kills

Demon – 40 kills

Wingman – 10 assists

Killjoy – end an enemy’s streak

Weapons (get five kills in one life with a specific weapon class)

Bomber – launchers

Boxer – melee

Breacher – SMGs

Grenadier – grenades

Gunslinger – pistols

Marksman – tactical rifles

Rifleman – assault rifles

Scattergunner – shotguns

Sharpshooter – sniper rifles

Warrior – melee weapons

Everything else