All multiplayer medals in Halo Infinite
Here is what that obscure medal you just earned means.
When you do something good in Halo infinite multiplayer, you will receive a medal on the side of your screen. This is the game’s way of showing how you completed a feat worth celebrating. The problem is that there are plenty of medals in the game and no real description of how to get them. If you have ever received a medal in Halo Infinite multiplayer and don’t know what it means, here is a complete list of them.
Multikills (quick kills in succession)
- Double Kill – 2 kills
- Triple Kill – 3 kills
- Overkill – 4 kills
- Killtacular – 5 kills
- Killtrocity – 6 kills
- Killamanjaro – 7 kills
- Killtastrophe – 8 kills
- Killpocalypse – 9 kills
- Killionaire – 10 kills
Sprees (kills without dying)
- Killing Spree – 5 kills
- Killing Frenzy – 10 kills
- Running Riot – 15 kills
- Rampage – 20 kills
- Nightmare – 25 kills
- Boogeyman – 30 kills
- Grim Reaper – 35 kills
- Demon – 40 kills
- Wingman – 10 assists
- Killjoy – end an enemy’s streak
Weapons (get five kills in one life with a specific weapon class)
- Bomber – launchers
- Boxer – melee
- Breacher – SMGs
- Grenadier – grenades
- Gunslinger – pistols
- Marksman – tactical rifles
- Rifleman – assault rifles
- Scattergunner – shotguns
- Sharpshooter – sniper rifles
- Warrior – melee weapons
Everything else
- 360 – kill an enemy after spinning around
- Achilles Spine – melee kill an enemy who has Overshield
- Always Rotating – capture all three Stronghold points without dying
- Autopilot Engaged – kill the driver of a moving vehicle with a sniper rifle
- Back Smack – melee kill an enemy from behind
- Ballista – kill an enemy with a Skewer from a distance
- Bank Shot – kill an enemy with a Sniper Rifle shot that ricochets off a wall
- Bodyguard – unknown as of this writing
- Boom Block – block an incoming projectile with the Drop Wall
- Chain Reaction – kill an enemy with chained electricity
- Cluster Luck – kill multiple enemies with any grenade
- Combat Evolved – catch a power weapon that was blasted from its pod with a plasma grenade
- Deadly Catch – pull a weapon or object towards you with the Grappleshot, then immediately kill an enemy with that weapon
- Fastball – kill an enemy from the impact of a thrown grenade, not the explosion
- Fire & Forget – unknown as of this writing
- From the Grave – kill an enemy after you have died
- Grapple-Jack – use the Grappleshot to hijack a vehicle being piloted by an enemy
- Grand Slam – kill multiple enemies with one Gravity Hammer swing
- Guardian Angel – save an ally from a distance by killing an enemy that is about to kill them
- Hail Mary – kill an enemy with a grenade from a distance
- Harpoon – use the Grappleshot on an enemy from far away
- Hold This – drop a weapon and then kill an enemy with your other weapon
- Last Shot – kill an enemy with the last round in your gun’s magazine before reloading
- Nade Shot – headshot kill an enemy after damaging them with a grenade
- Ninja – jump over an enemy and then melee them in the back
- No Scope – headshot an enemy without using the scope on the Sniper Rifle
- Odin’s Raven – reveal at least three enemies with the Threat Sensor
- Off the Rack – grab a weapon from its spawn point and immediately kill an enemy with it
- Perfect – kill an enemy with a precision weapon with peak efficiency
- Perfection – go an entire match without dying and have at least 15 kills
- Pull – kill an enemy launched by a Man Cannon with the Sniper Rifle
- Quick Draw – switch to your pistol and immediately get a kill with it
- Quigley – get two kills with one shot from the Sniper Rifle
- Remote Detonation – kill an enemy after shooting a grenade and making it explode early
- Reversal – kill an enemy after they got damage on you first
- Rideshare – drive an ally holding an objective item a long distance and have them safely deliver the objective
- Shot Caller – headshot an enemy after pinging them
- Sneak King – melee a camouflaged enemy in the back
- Snipe – headshot kill an enemy with the Sniper Rifle
- Spotter – ping five enemies that are then quickly killed
- Steaktacular – Win a slayer match by outscoring the opponent by at least 60%
- Stick – attach a Plasma or Spike Grenade to an enemy and kill them with it
- Whiplash – kill an enemy who use the Grappleshot on you
- Yard Sale – kill an enemy who had a power weapon but did not use any of its inventory yet