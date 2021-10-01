All multiplayer medals in Halo Infinite

Here is what that obscure medal you just earned means.

When you do something good in Halo infinite multiplayer, you will receive a medal on the side of your screen. This is the game’s way of showing how you completed a feat worth celebrating. The problem is that there are plenty of medals in the game and no real description of how to get them. If you have ever received a medal in Halo Infinite multiplayer and don’t know what it means, here is a complete list of them.

Multikills (quick kills in succession)

  • Double Kill – 2 kills
  • Triple Kill – 3 kills
  • Overkill – 4 kills
  • Killtacular – 5 kills
  • Killtrocity – 6 kills
  • Killamanjaro – 7 kills
  • Killtastrophe – 8 kills
  • Killpocalypse – 9 kills
  • Killionaire – 10 kills

Sprees (kills without dying)

  • Killing Spree – 5 kills
  • Killing Frenzy – 10 kills
  • Running Riot – 15 kills
  • Rampage – 20 kills
  • Nightmare – 25 kills
  • Boogeyman – 30 kills
  • Grim Reaper – 35 kills
  • Demon – 40 kills
  • Wingman – 10 assists
  • Killjoy – end an enemy’s streak

Weapons (get five kills in one life with a specific weapon class)

  • Bomber – launchers
  • Boxer – melee
  • Breacher – SMGs
  • Grenadier – grenades
  • Gunslinger – pistols
  • Marksman – tactical rifles
  • Rifleman – assault rifles
  • Scattergunner – shotguns
  • Sharpshooter – sniper rifles
  • Warrior – melee weapons

Everything else

  • 360 – kill an enemy after spinning around
  • Achilles Spine – melee kill an enemy who has Overshield
  • Always Rotating – capture all three Stronghold points without dying
  • Autopilot Engaged – kill the driver of a moving vehicle with a sniper rifle
  • Back Smack – melee kill an enemy from behind
  • Ballista – kill an enemy with a Skewer from a distance
  • Bank Shot – kill an enemy with a Sniper Rifle shot that ricochets off a wall
  • Bodyguard – unknown as of this writing
  • Boom Block – block an incoming projectile with the Drop Wall
  • Chain Reaction – kill an enemy with chained electricity
  • Cluster Luck – kill multiple enemies with any grenade
  • Combat Evolved – catch a power weapon that was blasted from its pod with a plasma grenade
  • Deadly Catch – pull a weapon or object towards you with the Grappleshot, then immediately kill an enemy with that weapon
  • Fastball – kill an enemy from the impact of a thrown grenade, not the explosion
  • Fire & Forget – unknown as of this writing
  • From the Grave – kill an enemy after you have died
  • Grapple-Jack – use the Grappleshot to hijack a vehicle being piloted by an enemy
  • Grand Slam – kill multiple enemies with one Gravity Hammer swing
  • Guardian Angel – save an ally from a distance by killing an enemy that is about to kill them
  • Hail Mary – kill an enemy with a grenade from a distance
  • Harpoon – use the Grappleshot on an enemy from far away
  • Hold This – drop a weapon and then kill an enemy with your other weapon
  • Last Shot – kill an enemy with the last round in your gun’s magazine before reloading
  • Nade Shot – headshot kill an enemy after damaging them with a grenade
  • Ninja – jump over an enemy and then melee them in the back
  • No Scope – headshot an enemy without using the scope on the Sniper Rifle
  • Odin’s Raven – reveal at least three enemies with the Threat Sensor
  • Off the Rack – grab a weapon from its spawn point and immediately kill an enemy with it
  • Perfect – kill an enemy with a precision weapon with peak efficiency
  • Perfection – go an entire match without dying and have at least 15 kills
  • Pull – kill an enemy launched by a Man Cannon with the Sniper Rifle
  • Quick Draw – switch to your pistol and immediately get a kill with it
  • Quigley – get two kills with one shot from the Sniper Rifle
  • Remote Detonation – kill an enemy after shooting a grenade and making it explode early
  • Reversal – kill an enemy after they got damage on you first
  • Rideshare – drive an ally holding an objective item a long distance and have them safely deliver the objective
  • Shot Caller – headshot an enemy after pinging them
  • Sneak King – melee a camouflaged enemy in the back
  • Snipe – headshot kill an enemy with the Sniper Rifle
  • Spotter – ping five enemies that are then quickly killed
  • Steaktacular – Win a slayer match by outscoring the opponent by at least 60%
  • Stick – attach a Plasma or Spike Grenade to an enemy and kill them with it
  • Whiplash – kill an enemy who use the Grappleshot on you
  • Yard Sale – kill an enemy who had a power weapon but did not use any of its inventory yet

