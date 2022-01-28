All mystery gift codes for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Everyone loves a free gift, and that is no different for Pokémon Legends: Arceus players. The Mystery Gift system is one of the things that has remained intact in the game, and players will be hungry to find all the codes that they can.

Below you will find any currently active codes or offers, and remember that not all of these are literal codes. Some can be obtained via the internet due to region or time of purchase.

Mystery Gift Codes for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Nintendo eShop Pre-Order bonus – obtained through the internet – Heavy Balls x 30, Growlithe Kimono Set, Baneful Fox Mask (expires on May 9, 2022)

Amazon US Pre-Order bonus – obtained through the internet – Garchomp Kimono Set, Growlithe Kimono Set, Baneful Fox Mask (expires on May 9, 2022)

How to get Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You won’t be able to grab your Mystery Gift rewards in the game immediately and will need to wait until after the fifth story mission. After you reach this point, the Mystery Gift system will unlock for you, granting you access to your pre-order rewards.

To access Mystery Gifts, click on the d-pad of your Nintendo Switch, and cycle to the wireless tab on your above screen. After reaching this party, you’ll find the Mystery Gift menu.