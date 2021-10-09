All Network Station locations in Metroid Dread

The Metroid series has always given players a variety of rooms to explore across its massive maps, and Dread is no exception. There are three station types in the game, but Network Stations are the only place to communicate with ADAM. Samus’ computer companion can give her information about where to go next, as well as survival tips for the hazards of Planet ZDR. He’s also handy for saving your game.

Every zone in the game has at least one Network Station to find, and they’re a critical part of finishing the adventure. Here’s where to find them all.

Artaria Network Station #1

You can’t miss this one. You’ll come to it automatically as you make your way through the opening caverns and familiarize yourself with the game’s controls.

Artaria Network Station #2

The second Network Station here is found after escaping the first EMMI Zone. Proceed through the cavern to the right, then jump up the platforms near the yellow-striped wall (that’s for the Spider Magnet ability you’ll acquire later). Head left at the top and go through the door to find the Station.

Cataris Network Station #1

This one can be tricky. When you arrive on the elevator from Artaria, look to the left. There are some hidden Beam Blocks here you can shoot through. Do so and move west to find yourself in a long vertical chamber. Drop through the windy part and go through the first door to find the Network Station.

Cataris Network Station #2

The second Network Station is found west of the EMMI Zone. As you activate the thermal lifts and trapdoors in Cataris, you’ll eventually be able to exit through the west side of the zone. When you do, follow the passage left and up, using the Spider Magnet lifts to scale the sloped portion of the cave. The Station is at the top of the passage.

This guide is a work in progress. Check back soon for updates!