All new characters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

One key aspect of any Monster Hunter experience is the new characters you will meet and interact with. Here is a rundown of who you will run into in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. This case of main characters will help guide you in a new region, full of dangerous monsters to hunt.

Admiral Galleus

Image via Capcom

Admiral Galleus leads the research at the El Dorado outpost. He is also the commander for the Knights of the Royal Order, which is tasked with protecting the Kingdom.

Bahari the Researcher

Image via Capcom

Bahari is a quirky scientist who helps research all the monsters of the Kingdom region. He is the go-to for learning the ins and outs of what new dangers you will face in Sunbreak.

Chichae the Quest Damsel

Image via Capcom

Chichae will be replacing the twins from Kamura Village as the primary quest giver. She will be your guide to new hunts and assignments in the El Dorado hub.

Minayle the Blacksmith

Image via Capcom

Minayle is leading the charge on all weapon and armor upgrades in the Sunbreak expansion. New monsters will be hunted, and she will be the one making shiny new weapons out of them for you.

Oboro the Merchant

Image via Capcom

if you have anything in need of buying or selling, Oboro is the one to seek. He will be selling crafting items, potions, and traps to use on your hunts.

Fiorayne

Fiorayne will be your partner in the Sunbreak expansion. She has heard of the hunter’s exploits in Kamura and seeks them out for help. She is a loyal member of the Royal Knights and serves under Admiral Galleus.