All new Dark Knight abilities in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker 6.0 update
New skills and abilities for the Dark Knight Job.
The Dark Knight tank has several new abilities following the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion. There are a handful of changes given to the Dark Knight Job, and we’re going to list those out for you in this guide.
These are all new abilities that your Dark Knight Job can perform following the Endwalker expansion. You will need to purchase Endwalker to access these abilities beyond level 80.
Job Actions
- Level 82: Oblation
- Reduces damage taken by a party member or self by 10%.
- Duration: 10s
- Maximum Charges: 2
- Level 86: Salt and Darkness
- All enemies standing in the corrupted patch of Salted Earth take additional unaspected damage with a potency of 500 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies
- This action cannot be assigned to a hotbar
- Level 90: Shadowbringer
- Deals unaspected damage to all enemies in a straight line before you with a potency of 600 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies.
- Maximum Charges: 2
- Can only be executed while under the effect of Darkside.
Traits
- Level 84: Enhanced Unmend
- Reduces recast time of Plunge by 5 seconds when executing Unmend on most targets
- Level 84: Melee Mastery
- Increases the potency of Hard Slash to 170, Syphon Strike to 120, and Souleater to 120.
- Level 88: Enhanced Living Shadow
- Increases the potency of attacks dealt by your simulacrum to 300.\
- Level 90: enhanced Living Shadow II
- Upgrades Flood of Shadow executed by your simulacrum to Shadowbringer, which delivers an attack to all enemies in a straight line before it with a potency of 4250 for the first enemy, and 25% less for all remaining enemies