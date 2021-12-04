All new Dark Knight abilities in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker 6.0 update

The Dark Knight tank has several new abilities following the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion. There are a handful of changes given to the Dark Knight Job, and we’re going to list those out for you in this guide.

These are all new abilities that your Dark Knight Job can perform following the Endwalker expansion. You will need to purchase Endwalker to access these abilities beyond level 80.

Job Actions

Level 82: Oblation Reduces damage taken by a party member or self by 10%. Duration: 10s Maximum Charges: 2

Level 86: Salt and Darkness All enemies standing in the corrupted patch of Salted Earth take additional unaspected damage with a potency of 500 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies This action cannot be assigned to a hotbar

Level 90: Shadowbringer Deals unaspected damage to all enemies in a straight line before you with a potency of 600 for the first enemy, and 50% less for all remaining enemies. Maximum Charges: 2 Can only be executed while under the effect of Darkside.



Traits