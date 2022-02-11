All new Exotic armors and weapons being added in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion will bring lots of new Exotics for players to track down. As always, Exotic armor and weapons will form some of the most prized parts of a player’s loadout, and powerful Exotic Perks will change how their Guardian can fight the various enemies they will be facing.

Below, you will find a complete list of all the upcoming Exotic weapons and armor pieces in The Witch Queen.

Loreley Splendour (Titan Helmet) – Allows Sunspots to heal players and will create a Sunspot at your location when you are critically wounded.

Hoarfrost-Z (Titan Chest) – The regular Barricade is replaced by a Stasis variant.

Secant Filament (Warlock Legs) – Casting a Rift will grant players Devour.

Osmiomancy (Warlock Arms) – Grants an additional Coldsnap charge with enhanced seeking

Blight Ranger (Hunter Helmet) – Reflected projectiles deal increased damage and generate more Orbs of Power

Renewal Grasps (Hunter Arms) – Grant a large radius to Duskfield grenades, and also reduces damage taken within that radius.

Grand Overture – A slug launcher machine gun that charges fully auto missiles

Parasite (Grenade Launcher) – Worm launcher with increasing damage

Osteo Striga (Submachine Gun) – Swarming projectiles trigger a toxic burst that spreads poison among enemies

Edge of Action (Titan Glaive) – Places a protective shield

Edge of Intent (Warlock Glaive) – Deploys a healing turret

Edge of Concurrence (Hunter Glaive) – Tracking chain lightning is emitted by the weapon

