How to get Battle Stars fast in Fortnite

Battle Stars are a currency in Fortnite that you spend on Battle Pass items. To use them, simply go to the Battle Pass screen and select the available items you want, and can afford. You get Battle Stars in Fortnite every time you level up, so to get Battle Stars fast, you need to level up fast. And to level up fast, you need to earn XP fast. Fortunately, there are a lot of ways to earn XP fast.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fastest way to earn XP and Battle Stars in Fortnite is by completing quests, although some quests are easier, and less time consuming than others. The Fortnite quest system varies slightly from season to season, but there are always different types of quests with different time limits and different XP awards. Quests with short limits, for example Daily Quests, are usually the easiest to complete and, while they don’t award much XP individually, completing several of them together usually grants a big XP award.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another way to earn XP and Battle Stars fast in Fortnite is, putting it bluntly, to be good at the game. At the end of every match you’re awarded XP based on your combat performance (i.e. how much damage you did, and how many eliminations you got), and on your survival (i.e. how long you survived, and where you placed). The better you play, the bigger these XP bonuses will be. But if you’re still learning how to play and aren’t getting high eliminations and placings yet, don’t worry. You get XP in Fortnite just for exploring and finding things. The important thing is to keep moving and keep active during the match. Staying put and hiding won’t earn you XP and Battle Stars fast, that’s for sure.

There’s also a glitch that can help you get XP and Battle Stars fast, but we don’t recommend it as there’s a risk you could get banned. Besides, we don’t approve of cheating.