All leaked and rumored weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There have been almost two dozen Fortnite seasons in its five-year span, and the most memorable have kept players sticking around due to their impressive selection of weapons. As the beginning of Chapter 4 brought a handful of new tools, its next season may very well do the same. Although no content has been confirmed for it, reputable leakers may have already revealed what will be inside the upcoming loot pool. Here is every potential weapon said to come to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 2.

What weapons and guns are in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

So far, developer Epic Games has yet to hint at what weapons are coming to Chapter 4 Season 2, but numerous alleged leaks point to the season having a variety of different weapons. For instance, as season has been claimed to have a Japanese-themed map, longtime Fortnite dataminer HYPEX asserted that it will be joined by new katana and sword melee weapons. These leaks have also been backed by dataminer ShiinaBR, though they added that a Waist Grappler Mythic will also debut with the swords as part of a supposed crossover with anime series Attack on Titan.

Related: All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 rumors and leaks – Start date, Battle Pass skins, and more

Speaking of crossovers, another proven leaker known as iFireMonkey noted that a source has indicated a new Star Wars event may take place during the season, bringing along lightsabers and various force powers featured in the films. They even claimed that players could see futuristic guns and new variations of classic weapons at the start of the season. According to the leaker’s Twitter, this includes never-before-seen versions of the Pump Shotgun and Ranger Assault Rifle as well as a brand new Smart Pistol that tracks enemies and a Rope and Chains Grenade Launcher.

We will have a new Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration in Chapter 4 – Season 2 featuring not ONLY Light Sabers returning but Force Powers such as:



– Force Lift

– Force Jump

– Force Lightning

– Force Pull

– Force Push

– Force Rip

– Force Script

– Force Vacuum — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2023 via iFireMonkey’s Twitter

Of course, fans should not take these leaks too seriously until the season’s lineup of weapons are officially listed, though this page will be updated once its loot pool is unearthed. In the meantime, there is still plenty to see before Chapter 4 Season 1 comes to a close. The last days of the season currently consist of a Cipher event and rewards tracker, in which players must decode its encrypted quests in order to complete them and earn the exclusive Circuitry wrap. In addition, those wanting The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia skin still have time to finish its dedicated challenges before they disappear on March 8.