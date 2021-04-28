All New Pokémon Snap Celebration timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Before the New Pokémon Snap game arrives on the Nintendo Switch on April 30, you have the chance to test your photo skills in Pokémon Go. The mobile game is celebrating the game’s release with a limited event featuring the release of a shiny Smeargle, and you will be tasked with limited timed research to complete several tasks to receive rewards during the event. Many of these tasks are meant to be you taking snapshots of wild Pokémon. They have to be wild, and not of Pokémon you’ve captured, or you can access in your collection. The New Pokémon Snap event begins on April 29 and goes on until May 2.

All New Pokémon Snap Celebration timed tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks you have to complete and the rewards you receive for finishing them before the event is over.

We will be updating this portion of the guide shortly.