How to get Gold camo in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The prized Gold camo has become a staple in the Call of Duty franchise and it makes its triumphant return in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Per usual, Gold camo is reserved for players who wish to master a weapon, showing their time and skill with it while also being the envy of other players in the warzone. This year, acquiring Gold camo may prove to be a little more straightforward, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to take a while.

How to get Gold camo

Unlocking the sought-after Gold camo will require you to complete a variety of challenges that make you prove your versatility with any given weapon. The grind seems to be a little more streamlined and forgiving than previous years, as the challenges focus more on your prowess with the weapon instead of your game and map knowledge. This means you won’t have to get those pesky mounted kills for camos, but you may have to use the weapon in ways you are uncomfortable with. Here are all the camo challenges you need to complete with most weapons to unlock Gold camo.

Pack Tactics: 400 Eliminations

Surgical: 100 headshots

Predetory Ambition: 50 Multikills

Reptilian: 5 kills without dying 30 times

Deadeye: Longshots

Berserker: 100 Point-Blank kills

Wildcat: 250 kills using 10 attachments

Survivalist: Individual weapon challenge

Mindgames: Individual weapon challenge

Death Artist: Individual weapon challenge

Call of Duty: Vanguard seems to really be pushing players to master every aspect of any given weapon this year, and in order to acquire Gold camo, expect to use some weird builds. The Survivalist, Mindgames, and Death Artist camo challenges are different for every weapon in the game. All of these challenges require you to use a specific set of attachments and perks to complete them. For example, to acquire Survivalist camos on the STG-44, you must get 100 kills while ADS using Krausnick 220mm Rapid Barrel, 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags, and a few more attachments.

Another year, another Gold camo for players to earn. Players might find some familiarity with these challenges when compared to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, but some of the pesky camo challenges have been replaced by more weapon-specific challenges. Remember that you must level your gun to the max level to unlock the ability to do camo challenges, so be prepared to grind for that elusive Gold camo.