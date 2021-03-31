All new starter items, how they work, and stats for Smite Season 8 – Update 8.4

Update: We’re adding the new changes to each starter update following the bonus update 8.2 and 8.3 for Smite. There are a handful of changes coming with Update 8.4, alongside the release of Gilgamesh.

Starter items are the first piece of equipment you grab for your role in Smite. These are critical to how you start the game, giving you an added edge while playing. All of the previous starter items you’ve been using in Season 7 have been scrapped, and there is an arsenal of new and returning starter items for you to pick in Season 8. Not only will these items serve in your starting build, but they have the ability to evolve when you reach level 20, further driving a definite playstyle to your build.

How the new starter items work in Season 8

Previously, the starter items were a bit more specific. There was an assassin’s blessing for jungles, guardian’s blessing for support gods, mage’s blessing for mana-hungry players, hunter’s blessing for basic attack gods, and warrior’s blessing for the bruisers on your team. Now, there each role in Smite will have three starting items to pick from. Each of those three items will have a final evolved item you can purchase from the story when you reach level 20.

The final items provide as much as a final item would from the store. Now, filling out your entire build and selling the respective blessing you had on your god, you’ll pick from the two final options to evolve that item. You do not immediately receive it when you reach level 20. Instead, much like the more powerful items, you’ll need to pay a good chunk of gold to use them.

For example, one of the new items is vampiric shroud, a returning item from the earlier seasons in Smite. You’ll buy this item when you initially begin the game. As you continue through the game, level up, and purchase more items, you’ll reach the end of your build. You have the option to sell your starting item to begin on a new item, or, when you’re level 20, you can choose between a blood-soaked shroud or sacrificial shroud. Both of these items are viable options and provide great buffs to your respective god. The option remains for you to grab another item that might fit your build better, but having the final, evolved form of a starter item adds quite a bit more depth for all players.

None of these items are locked to a specific role. Players who are in the jungle role can purchase a starting item traditionally bought by the carry, or a middle role player can buy an item the solo laner would typically purchase. It’s up to you and the type of god you want to play, and how you want to build them in Season 8.

All starter items and their upgraded forms

We have the full patch notes for Season 8 posted over here if you want to read the in-depth look at each item. We’ll be listing the general names and upgrades for the starter items that will release when Season 8 goes live.

Carry starters

Standard starter item

Death’s toll 650g +15 Physical Power +25 Magical Power +75 Health PASSIVE – Hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack restores 0.4% of your Maximum Health and+1.0% of your Maximum Mana. Basic Attacks that deal AoE damage restore half as much for each enemy hit after the first. Can be upgraded at level 20. No longer heals off of towers and phoenixes. This item no longer procs on “immune” jungle camps



Upgraded forms

Death’s Embrace 2200g +80 Physical Power +140 Magical Power +200 Health Passive – Hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack restores 3% of your Health and Mana. Basic Attacks that deal AoE damage restore half as much for each enemy hit after the first. Can be upgraded at level 20. No longer heals off of towers and phoenixes This item no longer procs on “immune” jungle camps

Death’s Temper 2200g +50 Physical Power +75 Magical Power +30% Attack Speed +100 Health Passive – When an enemy dies near you gain 1 stack of Temper that provides 3.5% increased Basic Attack Power for 10s, maximum of 10 stacks. When an enemy god dies near you gain 5 stacks. Increased range at which you can gain stacks from fallen enemies from 30 units to 80 units.



Farming carry starter item

Gilded Arrow 700g +15 Basic Attack Damage +50 Health +7 MP5 PASSIVE – Every 10s a nearby enemy minion is marked , prioritizing the highest health minion. If you secure the killing blow on that minion you gain 10 bonus gold and 20% attack speed for 8s, and restore 20 Mana. This Item should no longer mark jungle bosses



Upgraded forms

Diamond Arrow 2200g +80 Basic Attack Damage +100 Health PASSIVE – When you kill an enemy you gain 10 gold and 20% attack speed for 8s, stacking up to 3 times. If you kill an enemy god you gain 3 stacks and 30 gold immediately.



Ornate Arrow 2200g +60 Basic Attack Damage +10% Attack Speed +5% Critical Strike Chance +150 Health PASSIVE – All sources of gold gain are increased by 25%. For every 100 gold in you have gain 1.25% Attack Speed and 1% Critical Strike Chance, up to a maximum of 25 stacks.



Utility carry item

Leather Cowl 700g +15 Physical Power +10% Physical Lifesteal +5% Attack Speed Passive – While you are near an allied god you gain 10% Attack Speed. While you are alone you gain 5% Movement Speed.



Upgraded forms

Hunter’s Cowl (Leather Cowl at level 20 2200g +60 Physical Power +15% Physical Lifesteal +20% Attack Speed Passive – While you are near an allied god you gain a 25% Attack Speed aura. If you are alone you gain 10% Movement Speed



Leader’s Cowl (Leather Cowl at level 20) 2200g +40 Physical Power +300 Health +15% Physical Lifesteal +15% Attack Speed AURA – You provide 5% increased Power to all nearby allied gods. This aura gains a bonus stack for each ally god within X units causing it to provide an additional 3% increased Power. For each enemy god within X units a stack is removed.



Solo Starters

Standard starter item

Warrior’s Axe 600g +75 Health +15 Physical Protection +10 Magical Protection PASSIVE – Damaging an enemy god steals 25 health away from your target and restores it to you. This effect can only occur once every 10s.



Upgraded forms

Sundering Axe (Warrior’s Axe at level 20) 2100g +250 Health +30 Physical Protections +30 Magical Protections. Passive – Damaging an enemy god steals 5% of their Current Health + 2% of your total protections from items away from your Target and restores it to you. This effect can only occur once every 7 seconds. Requires 400 total protections to reach cap Maximum Bonus Damage is 14% of the enemy’s current health



Hero’s Axe (Warrior’s Axe at level 20) 2100g +300 Health +35 Physical Protection +35 Magical Protection +30% Crowd Control Reduction Passive – When an ally god around you within 55 units is hit by a hard crowd control effect, give them a shield equal to 10% of your Maximum Health. This effect can only occur once every 8s.



Aggressive starter item

Bluestone Pendant 800g +15 Physical Power +20 HP5 +10 MP5 PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your damaging Abilities take an additional 25 Physical Damage over 2s. (Max 2 Stacks).



Upgraded forms

Bluestone Brooch (Bluestone Pendant at level 20) 2300g +45 Physical Power +200 Health +30 HP5 +30 MP5 Passive – Enemies hit by your damaging Abilities take an additional 75 +7.5% of their Current Health over 2s. (Max 2 Stacks).



Corrupted Bluestone (Bluestone Pendant at level 20) 2300g +60 Physical Power +20 HP5 +20 MP5 Passive – Enemies hit by your damaging Abilities take an additional 75 damage over 5s and reduced enemy attack speed by 10%. (Max 2 Stacks). For every enemy afflicted you gain 15% Attacks Speed up to a Maximum of 5 enemies.



Magical protection starter item

Warding Sigil 700g +75 Health +15 Magical Protection +10 Physical Protection Passive – Whenever you are hit by an ability you gain a stack of Dampening, decreasing damage taken by 5 for 5s. This occurs only once per ability cast. This can stack twice.



Upgraded forms

Sigil of the Old Guard (Warding Sigil at level 20) 2200g +200 Health +30 Magical Protection Passive – Whenever you are hit by an ability you gain a stack of Rebuke, decreasing damage taken by 4% for 5s. This occurs only once per ability cast. This can stack three times.



Infused Sigil (Warding Sigil at level 20) 2200g +350 Health +25 Magical Protection +25 Physical Protection Passive – Whenever you are hit by an ability, your Infused Sigil gains a stack. This occurs only once per ability cast. At 4 stacks it explodes after 0.5s, dealing 500 Magical Damage to enemies within 30 units of you.



Mid Starters

Standard starter item

Vampiric Shroud 750g +25 Magical power +75 Health +10 Physical Protection +5% Magical Lifesteal PASSIVE – Damaging any enemies with an ability gives you bonus 4 health and 6 mana. Can only trigger once per target per ability.



Upgraded forms

Blood-soaked Shroud (Vampiric Shroud at level 20) 2350g +75 Magical Power +200 Health +40 Physical Protections +15% Magical Lifesteal PASSIVE – Damaging any enemy with an ability restores 12 Health, 6 Mana and provide a stack 1% Magical Lifesteal for 6s. This can stack infinitely. Can only trigger once per target per ability.



Sacrificial Shroud (Vampiric Shroud at level 20) 2350g +100 Magical Power +100 Health +20 Physical Protection +15% Magical Lifesteal PASSIVE – Your abilities deal 15% more damage, but cost 5% of your Maximum Health.



Cooldown starter item

Sands of Time 750g +30 Magical Power +10 MP5 +10% Cooldown Reduction PASSIVE – This item grants 2 MP5 per 10% of your missing Mana.



Upgraded forms

Pendulum of Ages (Sands of Time at level 20) 2300g +90 Magical Power +20 MP5 +20% Cooldown Reduction Passive – This item grants 4 MP5 per 10% Missing Mana. This item grants 10 Magical Power per 10% Available Mana.



The Alternate Timeline (Sands of Time at level 20) 2300g +45 Magical Power +45 Protections +15 MP5 +10% Cooldown Reduction Passive – When you would die you instead find an alternate timeline you are alive, becoming CC Immune, Damage Immune, and unable to act. After 1.75s you are restored to 25% Health and Mana and can act again. This can only occur once every 6 minutes.



Aggressive starter item

Conduit Gem 700g +25 Magical Power +10 MP5 Passive – Every second you gain a stack of Arcane Energy, causing your next damaging ability to deal an additional 2 True Damage and remove all stacks. This effect stacks up to 20 times.



Upgrade forms

Archmage’s Gem (Conduit Gem at level 20) 2200g +120 Magical power +25 MP5 Passive – Every 1s you gain a stack of Demise, causing your next damaging ability to deal an additional 1.5% of your Magical Power in damage and remove all stacks. This effect stacks up to 20 times.



Gem of Focus (Conduit of Gem at level 20) 2200g +90 Magical Power +150 Health +15 MP5 Passive – Every time you cast an ability that costs mana you gain a stack of Focus for 10s, providing 3% Movement Speed, 3% Damage Increase, and 2% Damage Taken Reduction, stacking up to 3 times.



Jungle Starters

Standard starter item

Bumba’s Dagger 600g +50 Health +50 Mana PASSIVE – Your Basic Attacks deal +15 True Damage and your Abilities deal +30% Damage versus Jungle Monsters. When a Jungle Monster is killed you are restored for 10% of the Monster’s Health and 25 Mana. Can be upgraded at level 20.



Upgraded forms

Bumba’s Spear (Bumba’s Dagger at level 20) 2100g +60 Physical Power +90 Magical Power +200 Health +200 Mana Passive – Your Basic Attacks deal +50 True Damage and your Abilities +50% damage against Jungle Monsters, Structures, and Jungle Bosses. When any of these die you are healed for 10% of their Health, restore 10% of your Mana, and are given 10 gold. This item no longer procs on “immune” jungle camps



Bumba’s Hammer (Bumba’s Dagger at level 20) 2100g +300 Health +200 Mana +10% Cooldown Reduction +10% Penetration Passive – After casting an ability your next Basic Attack deals an additional 80 True Damage. After hitting a Basic Attack empowered by Bumba’s Hammer, your active cooldowns are reduced by 1s and you are healed for 5% of your Maximum Health.



Attack speed starter item

Eye of the Jungle 650g +10 Physical Power +25 Magical Power +10 HP5 +15% Attack Speed While in the Jungle you gain 15 HP5 and 10 MP5 Passive – You deal 30% increased damage to Jungle Monsters. Upon defeating a Large Jungle Monster, place a ward that lasts for 30 seconds.



Upgrade forms

Seer of the Jungle (Eye of the Jungle at level 20) 2150g +60 Physical Power +90 Magical Power +25 Physical Protection +20% Attack Speed Passive – You deal 30% increased damage to Jungle Monsters and Jungle Bosses. Upon defeating a Large Jungle Monster or Jungle Boss, you gain the ability to see Wards for 10s.



Protector of the Jungle (Eyes of the Jungle at level 20) 2150g +55 Physical Power +80 Magical Power +35 Physical Protection +25% Attack Speed Passive – While in the jungle you gain 15% Power and 15% Protections.



Aggressive starter item

Manikin Scepter 750g +12 Basic Attack Damage +10 Physical Protection When you defeat Jungle Monsters who is burned you restore 15 Health and 15 Mana Enemies hit by your Basic Attacks are burned, taking 20 Physical Damage over 2s and have their Attack Speed reduced by 3.5%. Jungle Monsters take 4x the amount of damage. This effect can stack up to 4 times. Can be upgraded at level 20.



Upgraded forms

Manikin Mace (Manikin Scepter at level 20) 2250g +50 Basic Attack Damage +100 Health +30 Physical Protection +8 Damage Reduction Passive – Enemies hit by your Basic Attacks are burned, taking 60 physical damage over 2s and have their Attack Speed slowed by 10%. Jungle Monsters and Bosses take quadruple damage. This effect can stack up to 4 times.



Manikin Hidden Blade (Manikin Scepter at level 20) 2250g +75 Basic Attack Damage +30 Physical Protection +5 Damage Reduction Passive – If you have not taken or dealt damage in the last 5s and hit an enemy god, Jungle Monster, or Jungle Boss, they immediately take 15% of their Current Health as Physical Damage and are slowed by 20% for 5s.



Support Starter Items

Standard starter item

Sentinel’s Gift 600g +75 Health +7 Physical Protection +7 Magical Protection +7 MP5 PASSIVE – Being within assist range of a minion or jungle camp monster death without dealing the killing blow awards 7 bonus gold, and also restores +12 Health and +8 Mana. If you are not near an allied god for 20 seconds or more, this passive is disabled.



Upgrade forms

Sentinel’s Boon (Sentinel’s Gift at level 20) +300 Health +45 Physical Protection +45 Magical Protection +20 MP5 PASSIVE – Assisting an enemy target dying provides 15 Bonus Gold and restores 3% of your Health and Mana.



Sentinel’s Embrace (Sentinel’s Gift at level 20) +30 Physical Protection +30 Magical Protection +20 MP5 Aura Range – 55 units PASSIVE – Evenly split 80 Physical and Magical Protection among all nearby allied gods and yourself. If you are alone you only gain 40 Physical and Magical Protection.



Tactical starter item

Benevolence (Tactical support starter item) 600g +100 Health +7 HP5 +10 MP5 This item now has a minimum bonus gold and bonus XP value of 1 Passive – Gain 3GP5 and 1 XPP5 (+0.5 per level). Any time you would gain experience or gold from an enemy dying you only take 90% and share 10% with nearby allies.



Upgrade forms

Compassion (Benevolence at level 20) 2250g +300 Health +60 Magical Protections +30 HP5 +45 MP5 Aura Range – 70 Units PASSIVE – Damage taken by nearby allies is reduced by 15%, up to a maximum of 100 damage. The reduced damage is redirected to you as Magical Damage. If this redirected damage would kill you, it does not get redirected.



Animosity (Benevolence at level 20) 2250g +400 Health +20 HP5 +20 MP5 PASSIVE – Your Basic Attack deals bonus damage equal to 4% of your Maximum Health as Magical Damage.



Aggressive starter item

War Flag 600g +10 Physical Power +20 Magical Power +100 Health +10 MP5 PASSIVE – Being in range of minion or jungle camp death without dealing the killing the blow restores 6 Health and 6 Mana to all allies within 55 units and also provides allies with a stacking self buff of 1% Movement Speed and 2% Attack Speed. Lasts 10s and stacks up to 10 times.



Upgrade forms

War Banner (Warflag at level 20) 2200g +30 Physical Power +60 Magical Power +300 Health +15 MP5 PASSIVE – Each time you assist a kill on a minion or jungle monster you restore 1% health and mana to all allies within 55 units and also provide allies with a stacking self buff of 2% Movement Speed and 4% Attack Speed. Lasts 10s and stacks up to 10 times.



Spartan Flag (Warflag at level 20) 2200g +40 Physical Power +65 Magical Power +300 Health +15 MP5 PASSIVE – When you damage an enemy god you call down a Spartan Flag at your location, providing 10% increased Power to allies standing in the radius. Lasts for 10s, can only occur once every 10s.



Neutral Starters

Tainted Steel 700g +15 Physical Power +20 Magical Power +15 Magical Protection +15 Physical Protection Passive: Enemy Gods that you hit have their healing taken reduced by 20% for 6s.



Upgrade forms

Tainted Breastplate (Tainted Steel at level 20) 2250g +40 Physical Power +60 Magical Power +30 Magical Protection +70 Physical Protection Passive: Enemy Gods that you hit have their healing taken reduced by 50% for 6s.



Tainted Amulet (Tainted Steel at level 20) 2250g +30 Physical Power +50 Magical Power +80 Magical Protection +30 Physical Protection Passive : Enemy Gods that you hit have their healing taken reduced by 20% for 6s. You are healed for 100% of the healing reduced.



