All new Summoner abilities and spells in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker 6.0 update

Summoner has had the biggest changes to it following the Endwalker expansion in Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.0 update. If you’ve been playing Summoner for years, it might take you a bit to get used to it. We recommend trying out all of the new spells and abilities added to your kit in dungeons you’ve played before, or on a strike dummy. These are all the new Summoner abilities and spells in Final Fantasy XIV.

Job Actions

Level 2: Summon a Carbuncle Summons Carbuncle to your side.

Level 2: Radiant Aegis Orders Carbuncle to execute Radiant Aegis. Radiant Aegis Effect: Creates a barrier around self that absorbs damage totaling 20% of your maximum HP Duration: 30s Maximum Charges: 2 Can only be executed while Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 6: Aethercharge Grants Aethercharge, increasing the potency of Ruin, Ruin II, and Ruin III by 50, and Outburst by 20. Duration: 15s Additional Effect: Grants Ruby Arcanum, Topaz Arcanum, and Emerald Arcanum Can only be executed in combat and while Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 6: Summon Ruby Summons Ruby Carbuncle, and orders it to execute Glittering Ruby. Glittering Ruby Effect: Rushes target and deals fire damage with a potency of 400 Additional Effect: Grants 2 stacks of Fire Attunement Fire Attunement Effect: Gemshine and Precious Brilliance become fire-aspected Duration: 30s Can only be executed while under the effect of Ruby Arcanum and Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 6: Gemshine Channel the energies of your active elemental attunement to attack your enemy. Fire Attunement Effect: Deal fire damage to a single target Earth Attunement Effect: Deal earth damage to a single target Wind Attunement Effect: Deal wind damage to a single target

Level 6: Ruby Ruin Deals fire damage with a potency of 300. Fire Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be placed on a hotbar

Level 15: Summon Topaz Summons Topaz Carbuncle, and orders it to execute Glittering Topaz. Glittering Topaz Effect: Rushes target and deals earth damage with a potency of 400 Additional Effect: Grants 4 stacks of Earth Attunement Earth Attunement Effect: Gemshine and Precious Brilliance become earth-aspected Duration: 30s Can only be executed while under the effect of Topaz Arcanum and Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 15: Topaz Ruin Deals earth damage with a potency of 240. Earth Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be placed on a hotbar

Level 22: Summon Emerald Summons Emerald Carbuncle, and orders it to execute Glittering Emerald. Glittering Emerald Effect: Deals wind damage with a potency of 400 Additional Effect: Grants 4 stacks of Wind Attunement Wind Attunement Effect: Gemshine and Precious Brilliance become wind-aspected Duration: 30s Can only be executed while under the effect of Emerald Arcanum and Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 22: Emerald Ruin Deals wind damage with a potency of 160 Wind Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be placed on a hotbar

Level 26: Precious Brilliance Channel the energies of your active elemental attunement to attack multiple enemies. Fire Attunement Effect: Deal fire damage to a target and all enemies nearby it Earth Attunement Effect: Deal earth damage to a target and all enemies nearby it Wind Attunement Effect: Deal wind damage to a target and all enemies nearby it

Level 26: Ruby Outburst Deals fire damage with a potency of 140 to target and all enemies nearby it. Fire Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 26: Topaz Outburst Deals earth damage with a potency of 110 to target and all enemies nearby it. Earth Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 26: Emerald Outburst Deals wind damage with a potency of 70 to target and all enemies nearby it. Wind Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 30: Summone Ifrit Summons Ifrit-Egi and orders it to execute Inferno. Inferno Effect: Rushes forward and deals fire damage to all enemies in a 5-yalm cone before it with a potency of 600 for the first enemy, and 60% less for all remaining enemies Additional Effect: Grants 2 stacks of Fire Attunement Fire Attunement Effect: Gemshine and Precious Brilliance become fire-aspected Duration: 30s Additional Effect: Grants Ifrit’s Favor Effect of Ifrit’s Favor ends upon execution of certain summoner actions. Can only be executed while under the effect of Ruby Arcanum and Carbuncle is summoned

Level 30: Ruby Ruin II Deals fire damage with a potency of 340. Fire Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 30: Topaz Ruin II Deals earth damage with a potency of 270. Earth Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 30: Emerald Ruin II Deals wind damage with a potency of 170. Wind Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 30: Summon Titan Summons Titan-Egi and orders it to execute Earthen Fury. Earthen Fury Effect: Rushes forward and deals earth damage to all enemies within 5 yalms with a potency of 600 for the first enemy, and 60% less for all remaining enemies Additional Effect: Grants 4 stacks of Earth Attunement Earth Attunement Effect: Gemshine and Precious Brilliance become earth-aspected Duration: 30s Can only be executed while under the effect of Topaz Arcanum and Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 45: Summon Garuda Summons Garuda-Egi and orders it to execute Aerial Blast. Aerial Blast Effect: Deals wind damage to target and all enemies within 5 yalms with a potency of 600 for the first enemy, and 60% less for all remaining enemies Additional Effect: Grants 4 stacks of Wind Attunement Wind Attunement Effect: Gemshine and Precious Brilliance become wind-aspected Duration: 30s Additional Effect: Grants Garuda’s Favor Effect of Garuda’s Favor ends upon execution of certain summoner actions. Can only be executed while under the effect of Emerald Arcanum and Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 54: Ruby Ruin III Deals fire damage with a potency of 360. Fire Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 54: Topaz Ruin III Deals earth damage with a potency of 300. Earth Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 54: Emerald Ruin III Deals wind damage with a potency of 180. Wind Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 58: Astral Impulse Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 430. Can only be executed while in Dreadwyrm Trance. Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 58: Astral Flare Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 180 to target and all enemies nearby it. Can only be executed while in Dreadwyrm Trance. Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 60: Astral Flow Channel the energies of your active trance or elemental favor to perform one of several actions. Dreadwyrm Trance Effect: Action changes to Deathflare Firebird Trance Effect: Action changes to Rekindle Ifrit’s Favor Effect: Action changes to Crimson Cyclone Titan’s Favor Effect: Action changes to Mountain Buster Garuda’s Favor Effect: Action changes to Slipstream

Level 66: Searing Light Orders Carbuncle to execute Searing Light. Searing Light Effect: Increases damage dealt by self and nearby party members by 3% Duration: 30s Can only be executed in combat and while Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 72: Ruby Rite Deals fire damage with a potency of 430. Fire Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 72: Topaz Rite Deals earth damage with a potency of 330. Additional Effect: Grants Titan’s Favor Effect of Titan’s Favor ends upon execution of certain summoner actions. Earth Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 72: Emerald Rite Deals wind damage with a potency of 230. Wind Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 74: Tri-disaster Deals unaspected damage with a potency of 120 to target and all enemies nearby it.

Level 74: Ruby Disaster Deals fire damage with a potency of 170 to target and all enemies nearby it. Fire Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 74: Topaz Disaster Deals earth damage with a potency of 130 to target and all enemies nearby it. Earth Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 74: Emerald Disaster Deals wind damage with a potency of 90 to target and all enemies nearby it. Wind Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 80: Summon Phoenix Enters Firebird Trance and summons Demi-Phoenix to fight by your side, which executes Everlasting Flight as it manifests. Demi-Phoenix will execute Scarlet Flame automatically on the targets attacked by you after summoning. Increases enmity in target when Demi-Phoenix is summoned. Duration: 15s Additional Effect: Changes Ruin III to Fountain of Fire and Tri-disaster to Brand of Purgatory Additional Effect: Grants Ruby Arcanum, Topaz Arcanum, and Emerald Arcanum Can only be executed in combat and while Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 80: Rekindle Restores own or target party member’s HP. Cure Potency: 400 Additional Effect: Grants Rekindle to target Duration: 30s Rekindle Effect: Healing over time when HP falls below 75% or upon effect duration expiration Cure Potency: 200 Duration: 15s Can only be executed while in Firebird Trance. Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 82: Ruby Castrophe Deals fire damage with a potency of 180 to target and all enemies nearby it. Fire Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 82: Topaz Catastrophe Deals earth damage with a potency of 140 to target and all enemies nearby it. Additional Effect: Grants Titan’s Favor Effect of Titan’s Favor ends upon execution of certain summoner actions. Earth Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 82: Emerald Catastrophe Deals wind damage with a potency of 100 to target and all enemies nearby it. Wind Attunement Cost: 1 Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 86: Crimson Cyclone Rushes forward and delivers a fire attack to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 430 for the first enemy, and 65% less for all remaining enemies. Can only be executed while under the effect of Ifrit’s Favor. Cannot be executed while bound. Action changes to Crimson Strike upon execution Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 86: Crimson Strike Deals fire damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 430 for the first enemy, and 65% less for all remaining enemies. Combo Action: Crimson Cyclone Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 86: Mountain Buster Deals earth damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 150 for the first enemy, and 70% less for all remaining enemies. Can only be executed while under the effect of Titan’s Favor. Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 86: Slipstream Deals wind damage to target and all enemies nearby it with a potency of 430 for the first enemy, and 65% less for all remaining enemies. Additional Effect: Creates a windstorm centered around the target, dealing damage to any enemies who enter Potency: 30 Duration: 15s Can only be executed while under the effect of Garuda’s Favor. Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 90: Summon Infrit II Summons Ruby Ifrit and orders it to execute Inferno. Inferno Effect: Deals fire damage to target and all enemies within 5 yalms with a potency of 700 for the first enemy, and 60% less for all remaining enemies Additional Effect: Grants 2 stacks of Fire Attunement Duration: 30s Fire Attunement Effect: Gemshine and Precious Brilliance become fire-aspected Additional Effect: Grants Ifrit’s Favor Effect of Ifrit’s Favor ends upon execution of certain summoner actions. Can only be executed while under the effect of Ruby Arcanum and Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 90: Summon Titan II Summons Topaz Titan and orders it to execute Earthen Fury. Earthen Fury Effect: Deals earth damage to target and all enemies within 5 yalms with a potency of 700 for the first enemy, and 60% less for all remaining enemies Additional Effect: Grants 4 stacks of Earth Attunement Duration: 30s Earth Attunement Effect: Gemshine and Precious Brilliance become earth-aspected Can only be executed while under the effect of Topaz Arcanum and Carbuncle is summoned.

Level 90: Summon Garuda II Summons Emerald Garuda and orders it to execute Aerial Blast. Aerial Blast Effect: Deals wind damage to target and all enemies within 5 yalms with a potency of 700 for the first enemy, and 60% less for all remaining enemies Additional Effect: Grants 4 stacks of Wind Attunement Duration: 30s Wind Attunement Effect: Gemshine and Precious Brilliance become wind-aspected Additional Effect: Grants Garuda’s Favor Effect of Garuda’s Favor ends upon execution of certain summoner actions. Can only be executed while under the effect of Emerald Arcanum and Carbuncle is summoned.



Pet Actions

Level 2: Radiant Aegis Creates a barrier around you that absorbs damage totaling 20% of your maximum HP. Duration: 30s Cannot be put on a hotbar

Level 66: Searing Light Increases damage dealt by self and nearby party members by 3%. Duration: 30s Cannot be put on a hotbar



Traits