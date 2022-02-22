All new weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Risen
Become one with the Cabal.
Each seasonal release of Destiny 2 brings a slew of new weapons and armor for us to get our hands on. This season is a little special though, as Season of the Risen is the first season to launch in The Witch Queen expansion. Due to this, Season of the Risen weapons will feel more powerful than ever before due to the addition of new perks and exciting new Origin traits. From a Stasis-powered light machine-gun to a stealthy Void combat bow, there is something for everyone in Season of the Risen.
All Season of the Risen weapons will come with the exclusive Land Tank Origin Trait. Final blows from any weapon with Land Tank will increase your resilience and add additional damage resistance from any combatants. This is quite a fitting Origin Trait for a batch of Cabal-themed weapons and will most likely shine in harder-level content.
All Season of the Risen weapons
Sweet Sorrow
- Arc Auto Rifle
- Rapid-fire Frame
- 720 RPM
Under your Skin
- Void Bow
- Precision Frame
- 684 Draw Time
Explosive Personality
- Solar Special Grenade Launcher
- Wave Frame
- 90 RPM
Thoughtless
- Stasis Sniper Rifle
- Adaptive Frame
- 90 RPM
Piece of Mind
- Kinetic Pulse Rifle
- Rapid-fire Frame
- 540 RPM
Recurrent Impact
- Stasis Light Machine-gun
- Rapid-Fire Frame
- 900 RPM