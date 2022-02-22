All new weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Risen

Each seasonal release of Destiny 2 brings a slew of new weapons and armor for us to get our hands on. This season is a little special though, as Season of the Risen is the first season to launch in The Witch Queen expansion. Due to this, Season of the Risen weapons will feel more powerful than ever before due to the addition of new perks and exciting new Origin traits. From a Stasis-powered light machine-gun to a stealthy Void combat bow, there is something for everyone in Season of the Risen.

All Season of the Risen weapons will come with the exclusive Land Tank Origin Trait. Final blows from any weapon with Land Tank will increase your resilience and add additional damage resistance from any combatants. This is quite a fitting Origin Trait for a batch of Cabal-themed weapons and will most likely shine in harder-level content.

All Season of the Risen weapons

Sweet Sorrow

Image via Bungie

Arc Auto Rifle

Rapid-fire Frame

720 RPM

Under your Skin

Image via Bungie

Void Bow

Precision Frame

684 Draw Time

Explosive Personality

Image via Bungie

Solar Special Grenade Launcher

Wave Frame

90 RPM

Thoughtless

Image via Bungie

Stasis Sniper Rifle

Adaptive Frame

90 RPM

Piece of Mind

Image via Bungie

Kinetic Pulse Rifle

Rapid-fire Frame

540 RPM

Recurrent Impact

Image via Bungie