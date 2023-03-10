All NPCs that can be hired in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 switches up the map, adding new locations, moving items and spawn points around, and changing where you’ll find NPCs. Some of these NPCs offer weapons, duels, or will let you hire them for a fee. This guide outlines the location of every NPC that can be hired in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, so you can get yourself some protection when you need it most.

Where to find every NPC that can be hired in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

In this list, we’ve outlined where you’ll find all the NPCs you can hire in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. We’ve also included map references so you know which ones are close to your current location.

Polar Patroller

Polar Patroller will be walking around a large concrete building in the northern part of the map. You’ll need to pay them 100 Gold Bars if you want their protection. The location is directly west of Brutal Bastion and northeast of Anvil Square. Use the map reference above to find the exact position. The building is quite small, but you should be able to see the speech bubble indicator for this NPC as you approach them.

How to hire an NPC

Hiring an NPC is simple in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. First, find the NPC you want to hire using the list above. When you know their location, interact with them and select the option to hire them. You’ll need to pay them with Gold Bars, so make sure you pick some up in the match to ensure you have enough to buy their protection. The NPC will follow you until their health is depleted by any attacking players. If they aren’t defeated, they’ll enjoy your Victory Royale alongside you.

When should you hire NPCs?

We don’t recommend hiring an NPC at the start of a match. They will struggle to keep up with you if you’re trying to find a really good weapon like the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle. If you get into the final 20 players in the match, that’s when you need to be hiring an NPC. Use the above list to find the one nearest to you, hire them, and then be careful as you move around. If someone fires at you, let your NPC do the shooting while you hide behind a rock. You’re paying for them to take the hits and push back against anyone that wants to take a Victory Royale away from you.

